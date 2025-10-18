Manitoba Moose Downed by Grand Rapids Griffins, 5-2

Published on October 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (1-2-0-0) fell short in their comeback effort on Friday night, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins (3-0-0-0). The Moose previously took a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Laval Rocket on Oct. 12.

It took about seven minutes for either offence to find their footing, but when they did, it was a fireworks show. Grand Rapids rang the bell first, as Austin Watson finished off a two-on-one with a quick snapshot at 7:14. The Moose weren't long in responding, however. Samuel Fagemo fired a shot through traffic from the top of the circle, beating Sebastian Cossa on the glove side to level the score. Just 74 seconds later, Sheldon Dries took advantage of a partial break, deking around Domenic DiVincentiis for a shorthanded goal. Grand Rapids added another, as Dominik Shine picked the top corner, extending the lead to 3-1. In the Manitoba goal, DiVincentiis stopped 14 shots, while Cossa turned aside 12 in the opening frame.

The defences owned the second period. DiVincentiis stopped all 10 shots he saw in the stanza, while Cossa stopped five. The lone goal of the frame came off the stick of Danny Zhilkin, who played in his 100th AHL game on Friday night. On the power play, Zhilkin fired a shot from just above the dot past the glove of Cossa, bringing the Moose within one. The 3-2 scoreline held into the intermission.

The Griffins clamped down as Manitoba was limited to four shots on goal in the third period. Cossa turned each of them aside in the Grand Rapids goal, and the Griffins added some security nearly 14 minutes into the period. Alex Doucet was in the right place at the right time, and a rebound squirted to him on the doorstep. He made no mistake, tapping home his first of the campaign. Carter Mazur added his fourth goal of the season soon thereafter, securing a 5-2 victory for Grand Rapids.

Quotable

Moose forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (click for full interview)

"We've had spurts in the last three games where we've had four lines going. Our depth is really good when we play our game. You can tell we are good on the forecheck, and we get pucks back. It's just not consistent enough right now. We're going to improve on that going forward."

Statbook

David Gustafsson has points three points (2G, 1A) over his past two games

Phil Di Giuseppe scored his first point with the Moose with an assist

With an assist, Kale Clague notched his first point in antlers

Brayden Yager recorded his first AHL assist

Quick Hits

Danny Zhilkin scored a goal in his 100th AHL game

Samuel Fagemo scored his first goal with the Moose

Dominik Shine recorded a goal and an assist for the Griffins

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.