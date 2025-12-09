Moose Host Soirée Francophone on Friday, December 12

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is proud to host Soirée Francophone on Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. when the Moose welcome the Iowa Wild to Canada Life Centre.

The Moose are collaborating with Société de la francophonie manitobaine and Festival du Voyageur to celebrate and share Franco-Manitoban culture and community at Friday's game. The evening will include multiple bilingual game presentation elements including public address announcements and in-game hosting. Fans can participate in trivia games with tickets to Festival du Voyageur up for grabs.

La Broquerie's Les Barn Boys take to the stage to bring their blend of traditional folk and country music pre-game and during the intermissions. The concourse will house multiple francophone organizations including Musée de Saint-Boniface, Université de Saint-Boniface, Conseil de développement économique des municipalités bilingues du Manitoba, and more.

The evening includes multiple concession features highlighted by a Tourtière Poutine, available at Aviators' Grill (Section 103 & 116). The Moose also debut their holiday cocktail menu at Craft Beer Corner (Section 126) showcasing a S'mores Old Fashioned, Jam Buster and Spiced Apple Martini. Fans can look forward to the return of beer specials featuring 12oz draft Budweiser and Bud Light for $6 at every Friday Moose game.

Tickets for Soirée Francophone on Friday, and all Moose home games, are available at moosehockey.com/tickets. For more information on sections designated to the francophone community visit Société de la francophonie manitobaine's website at sfm.mb.ca.

