Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse Crunch
Published on December 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Scott Sabourin from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Sabourin, 33, has played in three games with Tampa Bay this season, recording one goal and two points with 18 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has skated in 50 career NHL games between the Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, registering three goals and 10 points with 76 penalty minutes.
A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin has played in 17 games with Syracuse this season, logging four goals and six points with 22 penalty minutes and two game-winning goals. He has appeared in 549 career AHL games between the Crunch, San Jose Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, recording 92 goals and 187 points with 1,245 penalty minutes.
Sabourin was originally undrafted before being signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, 2013. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 13, 2025.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025
- Bears Host Bruins, Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 9 - Syracuse Crunch
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fifth Annual Lucky Launch - Henderson Silver Knights
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan D Case McCarthy to Worcester Railers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Host Soirée Francophone on Friday, December 12 - Manitoba Moose
- Chicago Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive to be Held December 20 at Allstate Arena - Chicago Wolves
- Belleville Sens Kick off the Holiday Season with Teddy Bear Toss and Belly's Holiday Party - Belleville Senators
- Dominik Shine to be Honored During Pregame Ceremony on Saturday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Holds Holiday Tradition, Teddy Bear Toss, this Saturday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Recall Nicky Leivermann from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Continue Record-Setting Pace - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 9 & 10 vs Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 9
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Defenseman Ethan Samson from Philadelphia Flyers
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Jarred Tinordi to AHL Contract
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Steven Santini to Syracuse Crunch