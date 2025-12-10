Monsters Power Past Checkers in 3-1 Road Victory

Published on December 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Charlotte Checkers (11-7-2-0) 3-1 on Tuesday night at Bojangles Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 9-7-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Mikael Pyyhitä opened the scoring while shorthanded at 18:09 of the first period with Roman Ahcan and Corson Ceulemans on the assists to give Cleveland the 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. Monsters' forward Owen Sillinger would capitalize on the power play off feeds from Pyyhtiä & Luca Pinelli at the 8:46 mark of the second stanza to make it 2-0 Monsters through two frames. Charlotte's Michael Benning made it 2-1 with a marker at 8:36 of the final period, followed by Cleveland blueliner, Dysin Mayo adding an empty netter with Guillaume Richard on the helper as the Monsters took the 3-1 victory.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 27 saves for the win while Charlotte's Cooper Black made 21 saves in defeat.

The Monsters will have a rematch with the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday, December 10, at 7:00 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 1 - - 3

CLT 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 24 1/5 6/6 21 min / 9 inf

CLT 28 0/6 4/5 19 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov W 27 1 5-6-3

CLT Black L 21 2 9-4-1

Cleveland Record: 9-7-3-1, 6th North Division

Charlotte Record: 11-7-2-0, 5th Atlantic Division







American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.