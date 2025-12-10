Monsters Power Past Checkers in 3-1 Road Victory
Published on December 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Charlotte Checkers (11-7-2-0) 3-1 on Tuesday night at Bojangles Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 9-7-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Mikael Pyyhitä opened the scoring while shorthanded at 18:09 of the first period with Roman Ahcan and Corson Ceulemans on the assists to give Cleveland the 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. Monsters' forward Owen Sillinger would capitalize on the power play off feeds from Pyyhtiä & Luca Pinelli at the 8:46 mark of the second stanza to make it 2-0 Monsters through two frames. Charlotte's Michael Benning made it 2-1 with a marker at 8:36 of the final period, followed by Cleveland blueliner, Dysin Mayo adding an empty netter with Guillaume Richard on the helper as the Monsters took the 3-1 victory.
Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 27 saves for the win while Charlotte's Cooper Black made 21 saves in defeat.
The Monsters will have a rematch with the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday, December 10, at 7:00 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 1 - - 3
CLT 0 0 1 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 24 1/5 6/6 21 min / 9 inf
CLT 28 0/6 4/5 19 min / 8 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Fedotov W 27 1 5-6-3
CLT Black L 21 2 9-4-1
Cleveland Record: 9-7-3-1, 6th North Division
Charlotte Record: 11-7-2-0, 5th Atlantic Division
