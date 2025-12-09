Chicago Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive to be Held December 20 at Allstate Arena

Published on December 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves' unwavering commitment to helping those in need continues as the American Hockey League franchise will host the Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive on Saturday, Dec. 20 at Allstate Arena.

The drive will take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Allstate Arena Skyline Room prior to the Wolves' game against the Iowa Wild. During this holiday season, fans have the perfect opportunity to help their community before enjoying an evening of exciting hockey.

All donors will receive two complimentary ticket vouchers to use for any future Wolves game during the 2025-26 season, a limited-edition Vitalant/Chicago Wolves T-shirt and a Wolves hat as well as being entered into a drawing to win an team-autographed Wolves jersey.

"Wolves fans continue to step up to meet the ever-increasing demand for blood donations, and we are extremely grateful for their efforts," Greg Sprott, Wolves Vice President of Partnerships, said. "Thank you to Vitalant and our incredible fan base to make this event possible."

According to Vitalant, approximately 30,000 units of red blood cells, 6,000 units of platelets and 6,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S. for patients in hospitals, surgical centers and emergency transplant facilities. Meanwhile, all blood types are needed 24/7, 365 days a year to help hospital patients.

While walk-ins are welcomed on the day of the event, the Wolves and Vitalant recommend that appointments be made in advance. Donors must be at least 17 years old-or 16 with parental consent.

The best donation preparation includes eating well, staying hydrated and arriving at the Skyline Room with proper identification. Plan on the appointment lasting about an hour, though the donation takes just 10 minutes. The entire process is both safe and comfortable.

To schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org/wolves.







American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.