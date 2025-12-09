Bojangles Game Preview: December 9 & 10 vs Cleveland

Published on December 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are getting right back to it, following a thrilling overtime triumph on Saturday with a pair of weekday matchups against the Cleveland Monsters.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 11-6-2-0 (5th Atlantic)

CLE - 8-7-3-1 (6th North)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 22.0% (t-12th) / 84.1% (7th)

CLE - 13.3% (27th) / 81.2% (15th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.05 GF/Game (18th) / 2.89 GA/Game (11th)

CLE - 2.47 GF/Game (28th) / 2.79 GA/Game (9th)

Head-To-Head

0-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

BACK ON TRACK

The Checkers followed up a seven-game points streak by dropping back-to-back contests - one against Toronto and one against Rochester - for the first time all season. They put an end to that skid in their last outing, though, downing the Amerks in overtime to move to 7-2-1-0 in their last 10 games - the third-best such mark in the Eastern Conference.

On the other side Cleveland is an even 5-5-0-0 over its last 10 games, but comes to the Queen City as winners of its last two contests.

BLACK OUT

By helping guide Charlotte to an overtime victory on Saturday, Cooper Black has now earned wins in each of his last six starts. Across that run the netminder has posted a 2.00 goals-against average and an impressive .925 save percentage, and Black is now tied for fourth in the AHL in wins with nine.

COMING UP CLUTCH

Ben Steeves enters this series as one of the hottest players in the AHL. He has posted four goals in three games since Nov. 29, a mark that only three other skaters league-wide have surpassed over that timeframe - and each of them played more games than Steeves.

The second-year forward is tied for the team lead in points and leads the Checkers in goals with nine thus far. Those tallies have come at opportune times, too, as six of Steeves' nine goals this season have come in the third period.

GOING STREAKING

Two different Checkers skaters are riding four-game point streaks at the moment. Sandis Vilmanis picked up an assist in Saturday's victory to keep his run alive, while Gracyn Sawchyn tallied a pair of assists - including one on the overtime winner - to push his streak to four games as well.

WELCOME BACK JACK

After making his NHL debut and missing Charlotte's last six games while on recall with Florida, Jack Devine is back in the Queen City following his assignment Monday afternoon. The rookie forward was one of the Checkers' biggest offensive weapons at the time of his recall, piling up five points over his last four games in a Charlotte sweater.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Sandis Vilmanis - 6 points in last 4 games

Gracyn Sawchyn - 5 points in last 4 games

Ben Steeves - 5 points in last 4 games

Cleveland

Corson Ceulemans - 5 points in last 6 games

Owen Sillinger - 3 points in last 2 games

Luca Pinelli - 9 points in last 5 games

THE INFO

Wednesday is a Winning Wednesday presented by Bud Light! Fans can enjoy $2 draught beer and will receive a free ticket to our next Wednesday game if the Checkers win.

It is also College Night, featuring discounted tickets with a valid college email address, and a chance for Teachers and School employees to get discounted tickets as well.

New this season, the doors to the Connector will open early - for this week that's 5:30 for both games. Fans will be able to enter there and shop at the new merch store or buy a drink and enjoy the new pregame area presented by Tucker Furniture in the East Charlotte Room. Access to Bojangles Coliseum - as well as the main box office doors - will open one hour before puck drop.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum, both games are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to watch.

Tuesday and Wednesday's games will also be available on local television, airing live on WCCB Charlotte channel 18.1.

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.