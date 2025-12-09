Dominik Shine to be Honored During Pregame Ceremony on Saturday

Dominik Shine of the Grand Rapids Rampage

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Toronto Marlies) Dominik Shine of the Grand Rapids Rampage(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Toronto Marlies)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - During a ceremony prior to this Saturday's 7 p.m. home game against the Rockford IceHogs, Dominik Shine will be honored as just the third Griffin to reach 500 regular-season games played with the franchise. The captain reached the milestone during Sunday's 4-2 win at the Toronto Marlies.

Shine is in his 10th season with Grand Rapids, becoming just the third player in team history to reach the milestone (Brian Lashoff 14, Travis Richards 10). He also joins Richards (655 GP) and Lashoff (629) as the only three to play at least 500 games in a Griffins uniform.

On the all-time regular-season franchise leaderboard, Shine ranks third in games played (500), fifth in goals (86), eighth in assists (117), tied for fifth in points (203), sixth in penalty minutes (567), tied for fifth in shorthanded goals (6), tied for fifth in game-winners (13), tied for first in unassisted goals (10), and fourth in shots (838).

