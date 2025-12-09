Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Holds Holiday Tradition, Teddy Bear Toss, this Saturday

Published on December 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







First-place Penguins (17-5-1-0) oppose pesky P-Bruins in highly anticipated home game

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Dec. 5 - PENGUINS 6 vs. Lehigh Valley 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton improved to 4-0-0-0 in its season series against Lehigh Valley with a decisive home win. Six different players lit the lamp, and each member of a line composed of Aidan McDonough, Tristan Broz and Avery Hayes compiled multiple points. Sergei Murashov logged a season-high 34 saves.

Saturday, Dec. 6 - PENGUINS 4 at Hershey 1

Joel Blomqvist was a fortress with 27 starry saves to keep the Penguins in the game before erupting for four unanswered goals. Valtteri Puustinen kicked off his team's surge late in the second period, then tallied again 58 seconds into the third. Gabe Klassen and McDonough also scored in the final frame.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Dec. 10 - PENGUINS at Hartford

The Penguins' week starts with their final visit to PeoplesBank Arena. The Wolf Pack snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Pens last time out, Nov. 21. However, Hartford has lost four times when leading after two periods, tied for most in the AHL.

Saturday, Dec. 13 - PENGUINS vs. Providence

The Penguins and P-Bruins once again go head-to-head as the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Saturday is also the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans can bring new, unwrapped, stuffed toys to throw on the ice after the Pens' first goal. All of the stuffed animals will be donated to Operation Santa Claus, a charitable organization operating out of Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Sunday, Dec. 14 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

The Charlotte Checkers pay a visit to NEPA after the Penguins stunned them with two wins in the Queen City back in October. Ben Steeves has found the back of the net in three-straight games and has five points (4G-1A) in his last four contests.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won nine of its last 11 games.

- The Penguins have held opponents to two or fewer goals in 13 of their 23 games played this season.

- Sergei Murashov ranks second overall in both goals against average (1.73) and save percentage (.935).

- Defensemen Harrison Brunicke and Jack St. Ivany were recalled to Pittsburgh on Sunday after playing five games on conditioning loans. St. Ivany posted a point in each game, establishing a career-best, five-game point streak (1G-4A).

- In his first five games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Phil Tomasino has nine points (1G-8A).

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. PENGUINS 23 17 5 1 0 35 .761

2. Providence 22 17 5 0 0 34 .773

3. Lehigh Valley 23 12 8 1 2 27 .587

4. Hershey 21 12 8 1 0 25 .595

5. Charlotte 19 11 6 2 0 24 .632

6. Hartford 22 8 10 4 0 20 .455

7. Bridgeport 21 8 11 1 1 18 .429

8. Springfield 22 6 11 3 2 17 .386

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Sam Poulin 21 9 11 20

Danton Heinen 12 5 9 18

Tristan Broz 20 8 5 16

Aidan McDonough 22 5 10 15

Valtteri Puustinen 18 4 10 14

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 10 7-2-0 1.73 .935 1

Joel Blomqvist 5 4-1-0 1.93 .930 1

Filip Larsson 6 3-1-1 3.30 .870 0

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

X = reassigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Dec. 10 Hartford PeoplesBank Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 13 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 14 Charlotte Mohegan Arena 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Wed, Dec. 3 (D) Daniel Laatsch Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Sat, Dec. 6 (C) Joona Koppanen Reassigned from PIT

Sun, Dec. 7 (LW) Boko Imama Reassigned from PIT

Sun, Dec. 7 (D) Jack St. Ivany Recalled to PIT

Sun, Dec. 7 (D) Harrison Brunicke Recalled to PIT

Sun, Dec. 7 (D) Finn Harding Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Mon, Dec. 8 (D) Scooter Brickey Recalled from WHL

Tue, Dec. 9 (C) Sam Poulin Recalled to PIT

Tue, Dec. 9 (LW) Danton Heinen Recalled to PIT







American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.