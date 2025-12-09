Bears Recall Nicky Leivermann from South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have recalled defenseman Nicky Leivermann from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Leivermann, 27, appeared in two games with the Stingrays last weekend, registering two assists. He had missed the start of the season for Hershey after sustaining a lower-body injury during the club's Oct. 1 preseason contest versus Lehigh Valley.

He skated in 37 games with Hershey in 2024-25, striking for 16 points (3g, 13a). He scored his first AHL goal on Jan. 24 at Belleville and also appeared in four playoff games with the club.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native helped Hershey to a 2024 Calder Cup title in his first professional season. The defender jumped into Hershey's lineup during Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals versus Coachella Valley, making his AHL postseason debut. He skated in three games in the Finals, all wins for Hershey, as the Bears won the franchise's 13th Calder Cup.

Leivermann's 2024 postseason appearances marked his first AHL action since early in the 2023-24 campaign when he played in three games for Hershey, logging one assist. He made his AHL debut on Oct. 21, 2023 at Providence. He spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign with South Carolina. The Notre Dame product notched 34 points (10g, 24a) in 48 games in his rookie season with South Carolina.

