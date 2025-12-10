Checkers Come up Short against Cleveland

Published on December 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers couldn't quite pull off another rally Tuesday night, running out of steam and falling to the Monsters 3-1.

The home team outshot the visitors in each of the first two periods, but only Cleveland was able to find the back of the net through 40 minutes - once shorthanded and once on a power play.

The Checkers found some momentum in the third following a scrap between Trevor Carrick and his former teammate Riley Bezeau, as Mike Benning ripped a shot from the slot and pulled Charlotte within one. They would continue to push down the stretch from there, but a late empty-netter from Cleveland squashed any comeback hopes as the Checkers dropped the midweek tilt.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the start to tonight's game

I thought actually the start was good. I didn't think the power play was very good. We came out (down) 1-0, but I thought the period was fine. The second period though, was not good hockey. Disconnected, not engaged. Third period, down 2-0 we came out and started making plays, and obviously Trevor steps up there with the physicality part. Not enough guys going, and I think when you look at it a little bit and start playing more games, the consistency part both individually and collectively, that's when you start to see it. I didn't feel that enough guys were consistent tonight and ready to go.

Kinnear on the lack of flow in tonight's game

It's not an excuse. You just have to focus shift by shift. Win your shift, and if you don't, move on. For me, you're playing a hockey game and it's supposed to be competitive and you're supposed to be ready to go. Not enough guys were, for me.

Kinnear on Trevor Carrick's fight against Riley Bezeau

I truly believe that sticking up for teammates is so important, and obviously he's sticking up for a teammate. Beezer was a big part of our group last year, so that's not easy to do for Trevor, but he knows how important it is to become a team. In the end you have to be a really special team, and those are moments along the way that leaders lead. Again, we need more guys to get going, to have that much skin in the game and the physicality and competitiveness. You can't have four or five guys, it's got to be a group effort. We're continuing to learn, and a lot of new faces and a lot of young players are getting opportunities, so learn from it, move on and become better.

Kinnear on the power play

We had the puck a couple of times and you've just got to have the composure to make a play. If you're out on the power play, you're out there to make a play and create momentum. You're not going to score all the time, but the shorties and the breakaways have to end. The puck is on our stick, make a play and be good with it. It wasn't good enough, for sure. We know that.

Kinnear on Jack Devine

Super proud of the kid. He had a long college career, came in last year and put the work in through the summer. So happy for him to get an opportunity in the NHL. It's a learning experience for him, too. You go play a certain role up there and then you come down here playing a different role, but we play exactly the same way. It shouldn't be a tough transition, but sometimes you're not playing as much up there and all of the sudden the coach puts you out more here and there's a bit of an adjustment. He's a true pro, super happy he got his first game and we're looking for him to continue to get better and play how we want to play.

NOTES

The Checkers have lost three of their last four games ... This was Charlotte's first of four meetings with Cleveland this season ... This loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Cooper Black ... Jack Devine played his first game since Nov. 15 following his NHL recall and picked up an assist ... Robert Mastrosimone, Liam McLinskey, Eamon Powell, Colton Huard, MacKenzie Entwistle, Hunter St. Martin, Marek Alscher, Tobias Bjornfot, Tyler Motte and Louis Domingue were the scratches for Charlotte







American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.