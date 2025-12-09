Hartford Wolf Pack Loan D Case McCarthy to Worcester Railers
Published on December 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Case McCarthy to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.
McCarthy, 24, has dressed in two games for the Wolf Pack this season, recording a +1 +/- rating. Last season, McCarthy scored one assist in 16 games with the Wolf Pack. He also skated in 19 games for the ECHL's Bloomington Bison, recording seven points (2 g, 5 a).
The native of Troy, NY, was selected in the fourth round, 118th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils.
