Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fifth Annual Lucky Launch

Published on December 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, December 9, plans for their fifth annual Lucky Launch, the team's take on the Teddy Bear Toss. Lucky Launch will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. when Henderson faces the San Diego Gulls. Lucky Launch is presented by America First Credit Union.

Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to toss on the ice when the Silver Knights score their first goal. There is no limit to the number of stuffed animals fans can bring, and all donations will benefit Salvation Army. Since 2021, the Silver Knights have collected and donated over 25,000 stuffed animals to the Southern Nevada community. America First Credit Union will be donating 2,000 co-branded Lucky plushies to the cause.

Plush Lucky horseshoes will be for sale on the concourse. Fans can buy one horseshoe for $15, or two for $20. Purchase one to throw one on the ice and one to keep! The Lucky horseshoes and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army. Sales of the Lucky horseshoes will conclude when the first Henderson goal is scored.

Henderson players will wear specialty Lucky Launch jerseys. The jersey auction will open at 5:45 p.m. and close at 9:00 p.m. that evening. Fans can participate in the auction by visiting LuckyLaunch.givesmart.com or by texting LuckyLaunch to 76278 to sign up and bid.

Fans are invited to take a festive photo with Santa on the concourse. There will also be holiday themed food and beverage offerings for purchase.







American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.