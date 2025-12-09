Belleville Sens Kick off the Holiday Season with Teddy Bear Toss and Belly's Holiday Party

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Holiday Season is officially here, and the Belleville Senators are kicking off the countdown to Christmas in a big way, with two special event games this weekend!

The Senators will host the annual Teddy Bear Toss during the Holiday Celebration Game on Saturday night, when they host the Cleveland Monsters (AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets), at 7:00 p.m. Fans can bring new stuffed toys and toss them on the ice when the Senators score their first goal. The toys will be collected and donated to kids in need around the Bay of Quinte Region over the holidays, through the Belleville Firefighters' Toy Drive.

Then, on Sunday at 3:00 p.m., the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL Affiliate of the New York Islanders) make their only stop at CAA Arena for Belly's Holiday Party! Join Belly and some of his mascot friends for more festive cheer and a skate with Sens players following the game. If you're interested in taking part in the postgame skate, you can click here to register.

Plus, throughout the weekend, fans can visit with Santa and take advantage of holiday-themed concession items from our food and beverage partners at OVG Hospitality. The Senators will also be collecting non-perishable food donations at the CAA Arena gates in support of the Gleaners Food Bank and Tri-County Food Warehouse, both games this weekend.

The Senators are also offering a Holiday Ticket Pack, which includes four ticket vouchers, an authentic Belleville Sens toque, and a Sens holiday card. Those packages start at just $99 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased.

The Senators are also offering a Holiday Ticket Pack, which includes four ticket vouchers, an authentic Belleville Sens toque, and a Sens holiday card. Those packages start at just $99 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased.







