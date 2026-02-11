Bears Depart for Road Trip Through Canada

Published on February 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they embark on a four-game road trip through Canada over the next two weeks before returning home for a pair of weekend games against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERS:

Goals: Ilya Protas (18)

Assists: Andrew Cristall (27)

Points: Ilya Protas (37)

PIMs: Justin Nachbaur (60)

Power-Play Goals: Ilya Protas (7)

Shorthanded Goals: Grant Cruikshank (4)

Game-Winning Goals: Ryan Chesley, Graeme Clarke, Andrew Cristall (2)

Plus/Minus: David Gucciardi (+11)

Shots: Graeme Clarke (103)

Wins: Clay Stevenson (11)

Shutouts: Mitch Gibson (1)

GAA: Mitch Gibson (2.47)

SV%: Mitch Gibson (.917)

Only includes players on active roster

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Feb. 9-Wednesday, Feb. 11

Team off for AHL All-Star break

Thursday, Feb. 12-Wednesday, Feb. 18

Team travels to Canada

Thursday, Feb. 19

Day Off

Friday, Feb. 20

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m., GIANT Center

Saturday, Feb. 21

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m., GIANT Center

Practice schedule is subject to change. Please check HersheyBears.com daily for updates.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Wednesday, Feb. 4 - Hershey 1 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4

Saturday, Feb. 7 - Hershey 3 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4 (OT)

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE:

Friday, Feb. 13 at Laval, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14 at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 16 at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Watch Party at the Bears' Den - Don't have Monday afternoon plans? Now you do! Head to the Bears' Den at Hershey Lodge to catch the Bears take on the Belleville Senators! Featuring $5 Modelo pints (21-and-over). Doors open at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18 at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 20 vs. Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

PA Lottery Night - The first 6,000 fans in attendance 18-and-over will receive a coupon offer, courtesy of the PA Lottery.

Happy Hour - Enjoy a $5, 16 oz. select beer special, available from doors to puck drop.

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Specialty Jersey Auction - Players will be wearing first responders themed jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game.

All times Eastern.

Television Coverage: WPMT-TV FOX43.2 Antenna TV (Feb. 13, 14, and 16) and WPMT-TV FOX43 (Feb. 18); Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

ALL-STAR FESTIVITIES CONTINUE TONIGHT:

Bears rookie forward Ilya Protas is currently in Rockford, Illinois representing the Bears at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO. The 19-year-old (July 18, 2006) is the youngest player at this year's mid-season showcase for the league, and helped the Eastern Conference earn an 18-15 win in Tuesday night's AHL All-Star Skills Competition, participating in the Inglasco Puck Control Relay; the Hard Rock Casino Rockford Accuracy Shooting, hitting four targets on seven attempts; and the Upper Deck Breakaway Relay. The event continues tonight with the All-Star Challenge, a round-robin 3-on-3 tournament between the league's four divisions. Produced by the Chicago Sports Network, the All-Star Challenge will air live across the United States on NHL Network, in Canada on TSN5, and on the internet at AHLTV on FloHockey as well as FloHockey's social platforms.

THREE BEARS GO INTO THE AHL HALL OF FAME:

Three former Bears players were inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026 earlier this afternoon, as Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, and Wendell Young were enshrined in the league's Hall of Fame. Bourque and Giroux were inducted into Hershey's Hall of Fame earlier this season in their first years of eligibility.

BEARS ALUMNI PARTICIPATING IN WINTER OLYMPICS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT IN ITALY:

With the NHL schedule on pause for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, several former Bears players are representing their respective nations in the pursuit of gold:

Tom Wilson (Canada)

Michal Kempný (Czechia)

Tomáš Kundrátek (Czechia)

Mathias Bau (Denmark)

Dustin Gazely (Italy)

Philipp Grubauer (Germany)

Martin Fehérváry (Slovakia)

Marcus Johansson (Sweden)

Damien Riat (Switzerland)

Jonas Siegenthaler (Switzerland)

TAKE OFF TO LAVAL:

A pair of former members of the Rocket blue line may be crucial to Hershey leaving Place Bell this Friday with the team's first win at Laval since the 2019-20 season, as Corey Schueneman and Louie Belpedio have both provided veteran leadership and two-way play from the back end in their first seasons with the Chocolate and White. Both Schueneman and Belpedio were members of Laval when the Rocket advanced to the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.

FAMILIAR FACES IN BELLEVILLE:

The Belleville Senators mark the final opponent of the 2025-26 schedule that Hershey has yet to face; the teams will clash twice at CAA Arena on Saturday and Monday, with the Bears squaring off against some former players, as Belleville is captained by former 2023 Calder Cup champion Garrett Pilon, and Hershey could potentially face goaltender Hunter Shepard for the first time since the netminder departed the Bears/Capitals organization this past summer after previously leading Hershey to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, winning the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy in 2023 as the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Last season the Bears went 2-1-1-0 against the Senators.

TORONTO REUNION FOR KING:

Bears head coach Derek King was a member of the Toronto Marlies' coaching staff from 2009-15, joining Dallas Eakins' staff as an assistant coach and helping the club reach the 2012 Calder Cup Finals, and departing as an associate coach in 2015. Next Wednesday's morning matinee against the Marlies will mark only the second time that he has faced the Marlies as a road opponent, after previously coaching the Rockford IceHogs to a 4-2 win at Toronto on Dec. 15, 2019.

STINGRAYS REPORT:

Despite losing a pair of games last week, the South Carolina Stingrays remain in third place in the ECHL's South Division, with a seven-point lead on fourth-place Savannah. The Stingrays battle Greenville and Jacksonville over three games this weekend.

BEARS BITES:

Andrew Cristall's 12 power-play assists lead all rookies and are tied for seventh in the league, and his 14 power-play points rank second among AHL freshmen...Ilya Protas' seven power-play goals are the most among Eastern Conference rookies...Louie Belpedio's 24 points are tied for 14th in scoring among defensemen...Bears head coach Derek King is celebrating his 59th birthday today.







