Calle Clang Named CCM Top Goaltender at 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition

Published on February 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release









San Diego Gulls centerman Tim Washe

(San Diego Gulls) San Diego Gulls centerman Tim Washe(San Diego Gulls)

San Diego Gulls netminder Calle Clang earned CCM Top Goaltender honors tonight at the 2026 AHL All-Star Skills competition in Rockford, Ill. Clang, making his AHL All-Star debut this week, becomes the first Gulls player to win an AHL Skills Competition award. The Olofström, Sweden native stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced this evening en route to winning the award.

Gulls centerman Tim Washe also made his AHL All-Star debut tonight. Washe competed in the Hardest Shot, Pass and Score and the Breakaway Relay Race.

Clang and Washe will close out the All-Star festivities tomorrow night skating in their first AHL All-Star game (5 p.m. PST).

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.