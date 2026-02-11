Phantoms Unveil Orange Out Uniforms

Published on February 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Bold style meets tradition as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have unveiled all-new Orange Out alternate uniforms for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Designed to shine under the bright lights of PPL Center, the vibrant all-orange design delivers a striking new look that defines and unites Lehigh Valley under a color woven throughout the entirety of franchise's 30-year history.

The Orange Out uniforms continue the evolution of the Phantoms' popular themed alternate jersey series, following the popularity of the team's current Black Out and former White Out uniform combinations.

Lehigh Valley will take to the ice sporting the new all-orange look four times throughout the rest of the regular season beginning on February 14 and continuing later on March 6, March 18, and March 28.

Behind the Design

Crafted with modern detailing, the new uniforms combine a monochromatic orange base with contrasting black accents to reinforce the Phantoms' identity.

Highlighted by the iconic center crest, the jerseys feature a sleek black collar and rounded shoulder yoke, complete with Phantoms and Flyers patches outlined in orange.

Thick black stripes wrap the sleeves and hem, giving the sweaters a sharp edge, while a bold black player nameplate stands out atop numbers on the back. Oversized sleeve numbers further enhance visibility and impact, making a statement on every shift.

The look is finished with orange socks featuring a single black stripe, matched with orange pants, gloves, and a matte helmet to bring energy every time the Phantoms take the ice.

Witness the new Orange Out uniforms in action for the first time when the Phantoms host the Cleveland Monsters in their return from the All-Star break this Saturday, February 14 as a part of Winter Games Weekend! Celebrate and join in on the all-orange occasion as the first 5,000 fans will take home an Orange Phantoms Adult Knit Hat courtesy of Gatorade.







