Moose Rally past Iowa

Published on December 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (13-9-2-0) got back in the win column on Sunday afternoon at Casey's Center, downing the Iowa Wild 4-3 in a come-from-behind effort. The Moose dropped their previous contest, falling 3-0 to the Wild a night ago.

Manitoba scored the game's first goal just 17 seconds into the contest. Kale Clague picked off an errant pass at the blue line and skated it down into the slot before ripping his fifth goal of the season past William Rousseau for a 1-0 Moose lead. The advantage stood for just over two minutes. Michael Milne was sprung on a breakaway, and he made no mistake, beating Isaac Poulter on the glove side to tie the game at one. Then, 14:16 into the period, Nicolas Aubé-Kubel got free on a shorthanded breakaway and finished on the backhand to give Iowa a 2-1 lead into the break. Poulter stopped the other seven shots he faced, while Rousseau made nine saves in the frame.

Phil Di Giuseppe brought the Moose back to equal 7:25 into the second on the power play, blasting a one-timer into the back of the net. The Wild restored their one-goal lead in the final minute of the period as Ryan Sandelin tipped an Aubé-Kubel shot past Poulter. Rousseau was the busier of the two goaltenders in the period, stopping 12 shots, with Poulter kicking aside six at the other end of the rink. Clague and Sandelin led the way with six shots apiece through 40 minutes.

In need of a big third to avoid their second straight loss, the Moose got to work, sending 18 shots on goal in the final stanza. Their pressure culminated in the game-tying goal 7:39 into the period. Clague was in the right place at the right time after a long net-front scrum, scoring his second goal of the contest. Rousseau was injured on the play for the Wild and was replaced by Cal Petersen, who shut out the Moose one night ago. Under a minute into his relief appearance, Ville Heinola sent a beautiful pass to Jaret Anderson-Dolan, who beat Petersen, to give Manitoba a 4-3 lead. A late push from Iowa gave the Moose a scare, but they couldn't squeeze one past Poulter, as Manitoba skated away 4-3 winners.

"I think we did a great job of answering back. We had a great start to the game, and I thought we played a solid game through and through. When we're tracking and smothering them, there aren't many teams that can create anything out of that."

Ashton Sautner played the 500th game of his AHL career

Brad Lambert skated in his 150th AHL game

The Moose outshot the Wild 42-21

Kale Clague led all skaters with seven shots on goal

Ethan Frisch scored his first point in antlers

