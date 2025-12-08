Manitoba Mounts Third Period Comeback, Defeats Iowa 4-3

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Manitoba Moose scored two goals in a third period comeback to defeat the Iowa Wild 4-3 at Casey's Center on Sunday afternoon. Nicolas Aubé-Kubel recorded a goal and an assist for the Wild in the loss.

Kale Clague intercepted a clearing attempt, walked into the high slot, and beat William Rousseau (31 saves) 17 seconds into the game to give Manitoba a 1-0 lead.

Gerry Mayhew sprung Michael Milne for a breakaway finish past the glove of Isaac Poulter (18 saves) 2:19 later to tie the game.

Aubé-Kubel skated around the Moose defense and elevated a backhand shot under the crossbar for a shorthanded goal at 14:16.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 10-9 in the opening 20 minutes.

Phil Di Giuseppe tied the game at 2-2 with a one-timer from the right circle on the power play at 7:25 of the middle frame.

Aubé-Kubel fired a shot that deflected off the jersey of Ryan Sandelin and past Poulter with 44 seconds remaining in the second period. Rasmus Kumpulainen also earned an assist on the goal.

The Moose outshot the Wild 24-16 through two periods.

Clague tied the game at 3-3 when he capitalized on a net mouth scramble at 7:39 of the third period. Cal Petersen (seven saves) replaced an injured Rousseau following the goal.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan netted the eventual game-winner 47 seconds later with a slot redirection off a slap pass from Ville Heinola.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 42-21. The Wild finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage while the Moose went 1-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa wraps up a three-game homestand on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs.

