Finn Harding Reassigned to Penguins

Published on December 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned defenseman Finn Harding to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from the Wheeling Nailers.

Harding is in his first full season of professional hockey and has gathered five assists in his first 14 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The 20-year-old rearguard, who was reassigned to Wheeling on Nov. 25, produced four assists in seven games with the Nailers this season. Wheeling went 6-0-1-0 in Harding's seven contests. He also skated in three regular-season games for Wheeling at the end of last season, followed by five playoff games. He did not post any points in that time.

A seventh-round draft pick (223rd overall) by Pittsburgh in 2024, Harding spent the previous three seasons playing in the Ontario Hockey League for the Mississauga and Brampton Steelheads. In 2024-25, he set the Steelheads' franchise records for the most assists in a single season for a defenseman (50) and single-season plus-minus (+46).

Harding amassed 101 points (19G-82A) in 198 career OHL games.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Dec. 10, when the team treks to play the Hartford Wolf Pack. Game time at PeoplesBank Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m.

The Penguins return to home ice next Saturday, Dec. 13 for a skirmish with the Providence Bruins. Next Saturday is also the Penguins' Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped, stuffed toys to throw on the ice after Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first goal. All of the stuffed animals will be donated to Operation Santa Claus, a charitable organization operating out of Tobyhanna Army Depot. Puck drop between the Penguins and P-Bruins is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.