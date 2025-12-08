Stars' Point Streak Snapped at Four in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw a four-game point streak snapped in a 5-1 loss to the San Diego Gulls on Sunday at Pechanga Arena.

Late in the first period, Jan Myšák shot the puck between Remi Poirier's legs from low in the left circle to give San Diego the 1-0 lead. The Gulls outshot the Stars 15-2 in the opening 20 minutes.

Despite putting ten shots on net in the middle frame, Texas was unable to break through. Poirier stopped all 14 San Diego shots to keep the score 1-0 heading into the third.

Just under seven minutes into the third period, Tim Washe capitalized on a San Diego power play and knocked in a rebound from the crease to add an insurance goal for the Gulls. Sasha Pastujov scored on a two-on-one rush to add another for the home team with six-and-a-half minutes remaining. Two minutes later Washe chipped in an empty-net goal for his second of the night to grow the lead to 4-0.

With under four minutes left in regulation, Kyle Looft sent a shot through traffic from the slot to spoil Calle Clang's shutout bid and put Texas on the board. Two minutes later Nico Myatovic sent the puck into the empty net to make the final score 5-1.

Poirer took the loss after stopping 37 of 40 Gulls shots. Clang earned the win after giving up one goal on 19 Stars shots.

The Stars will wrap up their six-game road trip Tuesday, when they return to Ontario to square off against the Reign. Game time is set for 9:00 pm CT at Toyota Arena. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

