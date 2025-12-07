Bears Announce Trio of Roster Moves

Published on December 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears, in conjunction with the club's National Hockey League affiliate, the Washington Capitals, have announced a trio of roster moves. The Capitals recalled forward Bogdan Trineyev and goaltender Clay Stevenson from Hershey. Additionally, the Bears have recalled forward Kyler Kupka from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Stevenson, 26, has gone 7-4-0 in 11 games with Hershey this season, recording a 2.54 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. From Oct. 31-Nov. 29, Stevenson won six straight starts, surrendering two goals or less in each outing, and posting a 1.48 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage in the streak.

He has recorded a record of 52-22-6 in 83 career AHL games with a 2.45 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and nine shutouts. He was part of Hershey's 2024 Calder Cup Championship team.

Stevenson made his NHL debut for the Capitals on April 17, 2025 at Pittsburgh, stopping 33 shots in a 5-2 loss.

Trineyev, 23, earns his second NHL call-up this season after recording 12 points (6g, 6a) in 16 games with the Bears. He did not appear in any game action with Washington during his previous recall and if he were to dress, it would mark his NHL debut. Trineyev has appeared in 143 career AHL games with Hershey, scoring 50 points (29g, 21a) and helping the team to the 2024 Calder Cup title.

Kupka, 26, leads the Stingrays with 21 points (10g, 11a) in 21 games this season. Last year, he recorded 53 points (27g, 26a) in 54 games with South Carolina and he was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team. He also appeared in 12 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, recording two assists.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today at 3 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hersheypark Pass Night. All fans in attendance will receive a 2026 Hersheypark ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2026. The team will also auction off its 1970s-inspired throwback sweaters worn this weekend.







American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.