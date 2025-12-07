Hersheypark Pass Night Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 3 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for Hersheypark Pass Night.

Hershey Bears (11-8-1-0) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (12-7-1-2)

Dec. 7, 2025 | 3 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Adam Tobias (16), Jake Kamrass (3)

Linespersons: John Rey (16), Richard Jondo (55)

Today's Promotions:

Hersheypark Pass Night (all fans)

All fans will receive a 2026 Hersheypark Ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2026.

Throwback Night & Jersey Auction

In honor of the American Hockey League's 90th season, the team will wear throwback jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-arena on 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears got a goal from Brett Leason to jump out to a 1-0 lead, but the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins scored four unanswered goals to upend Hershey 4-1 last night at GIANT Center. Valtteri Puustinen scored twice for the visitors, as Hershey fell to 1-3-0-0 through four games of the club's nine-game homestand. The Phantoms saw a 2-0 lead evaporate in the third period last night versus Utica, but Lehigh Valley's Alex Bump helped the Phantoms prevail with the overtime marker just 58 seconds into the extra session in a 3-2 victory. Goaltender Carson Bjarnason stopped 33 shots in the win for the Phantoms at PPL Center.

FACING THE PHANTOMS:

Tonight is Hershey's fifth of 10 meetings with the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms. All four of the previous head-to-head matchups have been one-goal games, with Hershey claiming three straight victories versus the Phantoms, including earning a 2-1 win in the latest meeting at GIANT Center on Nov. 16. Hershey forward Ilya Protas (2g, 3a) and injured forward Matt Strome (3g, 2a) lead the season series with five points each, and the Bears have gone 4-for-14 (28.6%) on the power play versus the Phantoms. Lehigh Valley enters tonight's game having lost its last two road contests, while Hershey has dropped two straight home games.

MAKING ROSTER MOVES:

The Bears, and the club's National Hockey League affiliate, the Washington Capitals, announced a trio of roster moves this morning. The Capitals recalled forward Bogdan Trineyev and goaltender Clay Stevenson from Hershey. Additionally, the Bears announced the recall of forward Kyler Kupka from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Kupka leads the Stingrays with 21 points (10g, 11a) in 21 games this season. Last year, he recorded 53 points (27g, 26a) in 54 games with South Carolina and was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team. He also appeared in 12 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, recording two assists.

GIBBY'S THE GUY:

On Saturday, Hershey recalled goaltender Mitch Gibson from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. He has gone 7-4-0 in 11 games with the Rays this season, posting a 2.20 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage to go along with one shutout. The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native is 3-0-0 in his AHL career with Hershey with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. His last AHL appearance was a 6-2 win at Springfield on Oct. 26, 2024, and his only previous outing versus the Phantoms came on Jan. 7, 2024, as he led Hershey to a 3-2 overtime win at GIANT Center.

ROOKIE SUCCESS:

In total, Hershey has used 15 rookies this season, and several enter tonight's game enjoying recent strings of success. With an assist last night, defenseman David Gucciardi has points in four of his past five outings after being held off the scoresheet for his first 10 games of the season. The rookie blueliner out of Michigan State has six points (1g, 5a) in that span. Rookie forward Andrew Cristall posted an assist last night, giving him points in three straight games (4a).

BEARS BITES:

Hershey's rookies have scored 20 of Hershey's 59 goals this season, accounting for 33.9% of the club's offense...Two rookies lead Hershey in scoring with Ilya Protas (19 points) and Andrew Cristall (15 points) pacing the club...Last night, Hershey defender Aaron Ness became the 45th player in AHL history to skate in 800 games...Yesterday, Hershey started a stretch of 10 straight games versus the Atlantic Division that ends on Dec. 31 at Lehigh Valley.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Dec. 7, 2024 - Henrik Rybinski scored for Hershey with three seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score against the Phantoms at 2-2 against the Phantoms to force overtime, and Chase Priskie scored with 21 seconds left in the extra frame to lift the Bears to a 3-2 overtime victory at PPL Center to match a franchise record for road points streak, as well as set the new franchise record for road point streak from the start of the season. The Bears had gone 10-0-2-0 at the start of the 2024-25 campaign to fuel an eventual 24-6-5-1 away record as the road warriors of the AHL.







