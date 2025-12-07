P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds

Providence, RI - Despite outshooting the opposition by 30 shots on goal, the Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-1 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

How It Happened

Matthew Peca fired the puck across the ice from the corner, before it redirected off Hunter Skinner's skate in front of the crease and into the back of the net, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead with 12:57 remaining in the first period.

Georgii Merkulov hammered a one-timer from the right circle that snuck inside the near post for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 10:19 to play in the first frame. Christian Wolanin received an assist.

Chris Wagner received a feed in the low slot and picked the top right corner of the net with a wrist shot to give Springfield a 2-1 lead just 2:04 into the second period.

Sam Stange scored on the empty net with 24 seconds left.

Stats

Wolanin has eight points in his first seven games with Providence.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 13 of 15 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 46 shots.

The power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The P-Bruins fall to 17-5-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hershey Bears on Wednesday, December 10 at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

