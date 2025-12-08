Guls Beat Texas, 5-1

The San Diego Gulls took down the Texas Stars 5-1 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls now stand with an 8-6-6-0 record on the season and have earned standings points in eight of their last 10 games (3-2-5-0).

Tim Washe netted his team-leading ninth and 10th goals of the season, including the first power-play, shorthanded and game-winning goals of his AHL career. He now ranks tied for fourth among all AHL rookies in goals.

Sasha Pastujov recorded his sixth goal and 11th assist of the season for his fifth multi-point effort. Over his last 12 games, Pastujov has posted 5-8=13 points.

Jan Mysak deposited his fourth goal of the season, giving him 4-9=13 points on the campaign.

Nico Myatovic scored his third goal of the season.

Justin Bailey earned two assists, his second multi-assist effort of the season.

Matthew Phillips tacked on his team-leading 15th assist of the season.

Yegor Sidorov and Nathan Gaucher each earned an assist.

Calle Clang stopped 18-of-19 shots to earn his first victory of the season.

The Gulls head to San Jose to face the Barracuda on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Goaltender Calle Clang

On returning from his personal leave of absence

I want to start off with thanking the whole organization, the management, for giving me the permission to take this leave of absence and take care of some family stuff. Really thankful for that. It's good to be back.

On tonight's win over Texas

Like you said, I think we were a complete 60 minutes from our side. We created a lot of chances, like we did Friday night. I think we were closer to the net today, like the shots came a little closer, and we were in his face the whole night, and just a good, good hockey game from our side. Let's keep on building this.

On getting back into rhythm

First couple of shots are always little awkward when you haven't been in the action for a while, but I think the guys made it easy for me. I saw most of the shots the whole night, and I felt good from the start. Obviously, I felt I got better and better as long as we went. Good game for my side as well.

On watching the guys play in front of him tonight

It's a lot of fun. I mean, it's enjoyable to watch when we play like this. And I think the consistency is going to be our key this year, because we can see how good we are when we play this way. We just need to keep doing these things, do them every night, then it's going to be a fun season for us.

On how the group can stay consistent moving forward

It's all about the discipline. Being able to do it each and every night, not taking any nights off. We need all 20 guys in the locker room, and it's going to take everybody to do this, but it's a lot more fun to play this way than not being there mentally. I think we just keep doing this.

Left wing Sasha Pastujov

On tonight's game versus Friday's game

Friday left a bad taste in our mouth, and we felt we deserved a better fate that night. So tonight, we were right from the get-go, we wanted to set the tone and stick with it for a full 60 and I think we did a good job of that as a team.

On how this win feels to the team

It feels great, honestly, especially after how Friday went to show that growth almost immediately. On Friday, we felt we had it, and we kind of let it slip where tonight we were in a very similar situation, and we weren't going to make the same mistake twice. So, we're very pleased with the third period tonight, for sure.

On the importance of having four lines that make an impact

It's a luxury. We have four lines that can play against any line on the other team every single night. The third period shows when we have four lines going they're going to tire out, and we're just going to keep rolling four and pound them. Over time, they're going to wear down and we're going to start scoring. That's exactly what happened tonight. It's a great luxury we have. It's four lines and six defensemen that can play against anyone.

On Calle Clang's performance tonight

[Calle] was unbelievable tonight. Especially earlier where he wasn't seeing many shots, but they were high quality. If one of those goes in, it might hurt us a little bit, but he stood so tall. He should be so happy about how he played tonight. When you see Clanger kicking like that, it sends a message to the team, we're in good hands tonight.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On what he liked about the team's performance tonight

We did a lot of good things on Friday night. As far as where we left ourselves in Coachella, where we felt like there were a lot of empty holes, we had most of the boxes checked, and then today, we were able to capitalize, and that might be the most complete game we've played this year.

On having four impactful lines

Depth is a blessing that we've got, and for guys to be able to wait their turn and let that depth unfold, it keeps guys fresh, and it's certainly a formula for success.

On Calle Clang's performance tonight

It felt like he made a few big saves, and that's kind of all we needed. The rest of it was pretty basic today, but he went through a lot in this last month. I didn't know yesterday who we were going to play, and I kind of had my eye on him in practice, and he was sending me a message that he's ready to go, and he showed it again today.

On how the team will stay consistent

There's not too many games left until the Christmas break. This is a point in the season where if you can sustain focus, there's opportunities there. So, we know what our matchups look like. We know how important these games are. We'll reset and we'll get ready to roll into San Jose.







