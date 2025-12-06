Gulls Edged, 3-2, In Overtime By Stars

The San Diego Gulls fell 3-2 in overtime to the Texas Stars Friday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls now stand with a 7-6-6-0 record.

Sam Colangelo scored his fourth goal of the season, giving him two goals in his last three games.

Tyson Hinds netted his first goal of the season.

Ryan Carpenter tallied two assists (0-2=2), his first multi-point game of the season. He now ranks tied for third among Gulls skaters in assists with nine.

Judd Caulfield earned two assists (0-2=2), giving him seven on the campaign. It marks his third multi-point effort and second multi-assist game of the season.

Tomas Suchanek made 21 saves in net, his first AHL action since April 21, 2024. Suchanek missed the 2024-25 AHL season due to a torn ACL.

The Gulls face the Stars once again at Pechanga Arena this Sunday (5 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Tyson Hinds

On tonight's game vs. Texas

I think we had a hot start and then kind of slowed down a little bit. They pushed back, but I think overall we have some great looks. Any team could have won tonight, but we need to find a way to win future games.

On scoring his first goal of the season

It feels good. I think we need to shoot the puck more and shoot the score too. It feels good for confidence, but we need to win, and there's nothing to celebrate here.

On Tomas Suchanek's performance tonight

It's great to have him back. We're all proud of him, and with the recovery, it's tough to recover from that injury. So we're proud of him. We're proud of his performance. He was great tonight, there's nothing bad to say about him. He played really good.

On the team's struggles in overtime

It's six games we lost in overtime now, I think it's we need to find ways to win. Like I said having one point games is nothing to celebrate. No, it's not fun losing and I think we all know it's a big thing and we know we need to be better in overtime. Hopefully we get the chance to practice it and do video on it to learn what we to do better here, because obviously it's a big flaw in the game.

On Sunday's game against Texas

They have little chances and they score. So we need to be on top of everything, and we need to be better defensively, that's for sure, for the next game. But we know what we have to do to win. Obviously, we need to focus on ourselves and play better on Sunday.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's game against Texas

I'm not sure that they frustrated us, and I think we were frustrating ourselves at times like that. The first period and first few minutes, they were forechecking really well. Then, we were able to solve it. I think the rest of the period had a lot of great looks and chances. You think you get out of that period when the shots are 14 to five, and it's quite lopsided. At that point, we had A-plus looks that didn't fall. Then you go into the second and it felt like the game was broken open, but it's not. It's still 1-0. We felt like we got away from the habits and things that were making us strong in the first period, and it allows them the opportunity for the penalty to get on the board to make the game 1-1. We started off pretty strong in the third with getting a lead. Then we arrived to the wrong spot in D-zone coverage. Next thing you know, it's 2-2. I think there were more opportunities for us to put things to the net later. The start was excellent as far as the first period as a whole. There was an opportunity for two points today.

On Tomas Suchanek's performance tonight

We know that he always does good. That's a long, long recovery for him to be able to come back and be able to show today. He was highly competitive.

On the Colangelo-Carpenter-Caulfield line

I think that you're just looking to try to find balance and stability. We've got different options that we can use with the line, and it felt like [Ryan Carpenter] and Judd [Caulfield] are going to do a lot of work and little things for that line. Sam [Colangelo] can be a big play maker, like he did today with his goal. So glad to see those guys get rewarded.

On what he wants to see change for Sunday

I liked our game plan. There's a couple things that were new, with the new opponent, but I think that for us, it's about sustaining discipline for 60 minutes and there's opportunities there for us.







