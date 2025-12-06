Teddy Bear Toss Returns Tonight

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The annual fan favorite Teddy Bear Toss game returns to the BMO Center TONIGHT when the IceHogs take on the Colorado Eagles at 7pm!

Bring a new stuffed animal to the game and after the IceHogs score their first goal, toss your "stuffy" onto the ice! All stuffed animals collected are distributed throughout the community to children of need to help brighten their holiday season.

Last season, fans tossed 3,721 stuffed animals on the ice for the Teddy Bear Toss, bringing the grand total of stuffed animals donated in the history of the event in Rockford to over 60,000. Hammy and IceHogs staff delivered animals to over 20 organizations including local hospitals, Rock House Kids, Carpenter's Place, Brightpoint, St. Elizabeth Center, the YWCA, Booker Washington Center, Rosie's Birthday Club, Shelter Care Ministries, Easterseals, Blackhawk Boys and Girls Club, and local Toys for Tots events, among others.

The IceHogs' all-time record for Bears tossed on this night was 5,526 in 2012.

Rosie's Birthday Club is just one of over 20 local nonprofit organizations that the IceHogs donate stuffed animals to each year after the Teddy Bear Toss. Rosie's Birthday Club works with local community centers, churches, and other organizations to provide a gift and a party to celebrate children who might not otherwise be celebrated on their birthday. Last year alone, 1,200 local kids were celebrated and all kids received one of the stuffed animals donated from the IceHogs Teddy Bear Toss games from recent years.







American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.