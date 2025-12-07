Bridgeport Dominates Teddy Bear Toss Game In 6-2 Win Over Hartford
Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders have made it a habit to light the lamp early, and their first home matchup of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack continued that trend. Adam Beckman struck three minutes into the contest, and the Islanders scored early and often, defeating the Wolf Pack 6-2.
Beckman didn't make fans wait long to toss their teddy bears, sniping his seventh goal of the season past Callum Tung at 2:59 of the first period after entering the Hartford zone on his off-shooting side.
The Islanders doubled their lead at 12:54, as Cam Thiesing capped a crisp tic-tac-toe passing play with Cam Berg and Alex Jeffries, wiring a one-timer from between the hashes to make it 2-0.
Bridgeport added one more before the break at 19:49, when Liam Foudy buried a feed from Matthew Maggio at the net front to push the lead to 3-0 after 20 minutes. The tally marked Bridgeport's 29th first-period goal of the 2025-26 season, the most in the AHL.
Hartford got on the board 24 seconds into the second period thanks to Justin Dowling, who netted his fifth of the season.
Bridgeport responded promptly at 2:22. Marshall Warren forced a turnover in the neutral zone and hit a streaking Maggio for a breakaway, and he buried his fourth of the season over the glove of Dylan Garand.
Hartford capitalized on a 4-on-3 advantage at 5:03, as Brennan Othmann received a pass in the lower circle and beat Henrik Tikkanen glove-side to cut the deficit to 4-2.
The Islanders answered again at 17:30, when Warren buried a rebound in Garand's crease to extend the lead to 5-2.
Foudy added his second of the night at 16:37 of the third, backhanding an empty-netter from the neutral zone.
Bridgeport now heads north of the border next weekend for a two-game trip, facing the Laval Rocket on Saturday and the Belleville Senators on Sunday. Both games are scheduled for 3 p.m.
