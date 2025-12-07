Thompson Nets Teddy Bear Toss Goal in Loss to Roadrunners
Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Jack Thompson needed just five minutes and 20 seconds in the first period to send the Teddy Bears flying, but the San Jose Barracuda (13-7-1-1) fell 6-2 to the Tucson Roadrunners (9-10-3-0) on Saturday at a sold-out Tech CU Arena. Despite generating a season-high 41 shots, the Barracuda suffered just their second regulation loss since Oct. 31.
The Barracuda struck first at 5:20 of the opening period when Thompson (2) shoveled in a below-the-goal-line pass from Quentin Musty, but Tucson answered at 9:27 as Ty Tullio (1) snapped in his first of the year to tie the game 1-1.
San Jose pressed early in the second, but Tucson capitalized on its chances, scoring three times in just over 10 minutes. Cameron Hebig (9) gave the Roadrunners the lead at 5:01, Tullio (2) followed with his second of the night, and Ben McCartney (8) added a power-play marker at 15:56 to make it 4-1. The Barracuda responded just eight seconds later on a Cam Lund (2) goal, but it would be their final tally of the night.
In the third, San Jose piled on pressure, putting 22 shots on net, but Matthew Villalta stood tall, finishing with 39 saves. Hebig completed his hat trick with goals at 7:59 and again with an empty-netter at 16:31.
The Barracuda wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls. For tickets and more information, visit sjbarracuda.com.
American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025
- Thompson Nets Teddy Bear Toss Goal in Loss to Roadrunners - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Down Wranglers Saturday Night, 6-1 - Ontario Reign
- Condors Fly High in Henderson, Win, 4-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tomkins Records 28-Save Shutout in 4-0 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Transaction: Ty Murchison Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bump OT Blast Buries Utica - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Stymied by Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Fall In Shutout To Iowa - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Top Admirals, 5-2, to Complete Weekend Sweep - Chicago Wolves
- Makar Nets a Pair in Colorado's 2-1 Victory Over IceHogs - Colorado Eagles
- Petersen And Wild Shut Out Moose, 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Bears Fall to Penguins, 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Dominates Teddy Bear Toss Game In 6-2 Win Over Hartford - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Falter in Third, Fall to Checkers in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Pilon's Late Power-Play Goal Lifts Senators over Laval - Belleville Senators
- Blomqvist Brilliant as Penguins Roar Past Bears, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Erase Two-Goal Deficit in Third, Earn Point in Allentown - Utica Comets
- Wolanin's Overtime Tally Lifts P-Bruins Past Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack's Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Islanders, 6-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stancl's Stellar Night Spoiled by Bruins' OT Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bjornfot's OT Winner Caps Wild Comeback - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Make AHL History Through 20 Games with Victory over Marlies - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rangers Recall Jaroslav Chmelaø from Hartford Wolf Pack, Assign Brennan Othmann to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Claim 3-2 Overtime Win against Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Cleveland Monsters, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Recall Goaltender Mitch Gibson - Hershey Bears
- Wagner's Strong Showing Not Enough for T-Birds in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- T-Birds, Springfield City Library Announce Dates for Boomer's Reading Club - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Recall Robert Mastrosimone from Savannah - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Sign F Kevin Wall to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- New York Rangers Assign G Spencer Martin to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Teddy Bear Toss Returns Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Comets, Game 22 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Edged, 3-2, In Overtime By Stars - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Come up Short 4-3 in OT After Wild Third Period - Tucson Roadrunners
- Misa Debuts, Barracuda Topple Tucson in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Come Up Short, 4-3, in OT After Wild Third Period - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Win Overtime Thriller in San Diego - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Thompson Nets Teddy Bear Toss Goal in Loss to Roadrunners
- Misa Debuts, Barracuda Topple Tucson in OT
- San Jose Barracuda Forward Igor Chernyshov Named Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month
- Musty's Two Goals Lift Barracuda Past Eagles
- Eagles End Cuda Point Streak with 4-2 Win