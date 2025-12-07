Wolanin's Overtime Tally Lifts P-Bruins Past Thunderbirds

Springfield, MA - Defenseman Christian Wolanin netted the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Providence Bruins past the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-3 on Saturday night at the MassMututal Center. Forwards Jake Schmaltz, Patrick Brown, and Fabian Lysell also found the back of the net in the victory.

How It Happened

Joey Abate backhanded the puck from behind the cage towards Schmaltz at the left post, where he dragged and fired a wrist shot inside the far post to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 16:05 remaining in the first period. Riley Duran received a secondary assist.

Dalton Bancroft fired a wrist shot from the right circle that clanged off the goaltender's mask and out to Brown in the low slot, where he chipped a shot off the crossbar and across the goal line to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 just 1:50 after the Schmaltz tally. Brett Harrison was credited with a secondary assist.

Jakub Stancl received a pass in the right circle and fired a shot inside the near post to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 5:38 to play in the first frame.

From the right circle, Lysell fired a wrist shot through a screen and past the blocker of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 3-1 lead just 1:07 into the second period. Matthew Poitras and Frederic Brunet received the assists.

Stancl grabbed the puck after it rebounded off the right post and flicked it into the back of the net to cut the Providence lead to 3-2 with 6:46 left in the second period.

Stancl recorded a hat trick when his wrist shot from inside the right circle hit the top right corner of the net to tie the game at 3-3 with 14:32 remaining in the third period.

45 seconds into the extra frame, Wolanin's one-timer from the right circle pounded the back of the net to give the P-Bruins the win. Dans Locmelis and Georgii Merkulov received the assists.

Stats

Wolanin's tally was his first in a Providence uniform.

Lysell extended his point streak to five games with eight points in that span.

Schmaltz has six points in the last four games.

Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 20 of 23 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots.

The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

The P-Bruins improve to 17-4-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, December 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

