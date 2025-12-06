Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 6 p.m.

The Condors look for the weekend split in Henderson against the Silver Knights. Bakersfield is 3-1 in the eight-game season series.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield is winless in eight straight on the road following last night's 5-2 setback. Isaac Howard scored his third of the season and Viljami Marjala potted his fourth of the year.

HOME COOKIN'

The Condors have the best home record in the AHL at 8-0-1 (.944) and have outscored the opposition 41-23 at Dignity Health Arena. On the flip side, Bakersfield has just one win through 11 road games (1-7-3).

HUTSON HEATER

Quinn Hutson assisted on Marjala's power-play marker last night and has 19 points (10g-9a) in his last 10 games. He is third overall in the league in goals and is t-6th in the league scoring race with 22 points in 20 games.

SPECIALIZING

Bakersfield's special teams was a strength again last night. The penalty kill was a perfect 3/3 and has killed off 20/21 over the last five games. In the season series, the Condors have killed off all 16 power plays. At the other end, the power play went 1/5 on the night and is fourth in the AHL at 27.8%

DEUTSCHLAND DOMINANCE

German-born Josh Samanski had an assist last night to extend his streak to three games. He has 12 points (3g-9a) over his last nine games and has 15 points (3g-12a) in 20 games this season.

TOMMER'S TIME

Matt Tomkins earned his sixth win of the season on Wednesday stopping 29 of 30. Since opening night, he is 6-2-2 with a .902 save percentage.

LEPPY LEPPY

Atro Leppanen extended his assist streak last night. He has nine points, all assists, in his last nine games. He is 2nd on the team in assists with 13.

OFFENSIVE SUCCESS

The Condors have the league's fifth best offense, averaging 3.50 goals per outing.

THE MAJIC MAN

Marjala had three assists on Wednesday, his second three-point night of the season and scored his fourth of the year last night. He is second on the team in scoring and leads the team with 15 assists. Around the league, he is t-5th in helpers.

SEVEN GAME SET

From November 29 - December 13, the Condors will exclusively see Henderson and Tucson. Over that span the team will play the Knights four times (1-1) and Roadrunners (1-0) on three occasions.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 9-0-3 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

HISTORY WITH HENDERSON

The Condors have owned the season series with the Silver Knights all time and especially at home. In the all-time series the Condors are 25-9-2 (.733%). At home, the team is 17-2-0 (.894%) and has won 15 straight against the Knights overall, including all three matchups in November.

Last night was Henderson's first win in seven games against the Condors, dating back to February of last season.

KNIGHTS TALE

Leading scorer Tanner Laczynski opened the scoring last night and has six points (4g-2a) in his last four games. Carl Lindbolm returned from the NHL for his first AHL action since mid-October and stopped 24 of 26 in the win.

UP NEXT

The series shifts to Bakersfield for a Weiner Wednesday as the Knights come to town at 6:30 p.m. Hot dogs are just $2 and premium draft beer is just $5.

CONDORS @ KNIGHTS

PUCK DROP: 6:00 p.m.

Lee's Family Forum, Henderson, Nev.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

