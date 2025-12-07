Wolves Top Admirals, 5-2, to Complete Weekend Sweep

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a three-game homestand by thumping the Milwaukee Admirals 5-2 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Bradly Nadeau and Skyler Brind'Amour each had a goal and two assists, Noel Gunler a goal and a helper and Ryan Suzuki and Justin Robidas also tallied to lift the Wolves to a sweep of the weekend back-to-back contests against their Central Division rivals. Josiah Slavin chipped in two assists for the Wolves, who have points in five of their last six games.

For the second night in a row, the Wolves struck first. Midway through the opening period, Suzuki pounced on a puck that squirted away from Milwaukee netminder Matthew Murray while along the end boards and slid into the slot. The Wolves forward raced in and banged the puck into the open goal for Suzuki's third tally of the season. Cal Foote and Nadeau had assists.

Milwaukee notched the equalizer late in the first period on Cole O'Hara's goal.

Brind'Amour put the Wolves ahead in the latter stages of the second when the forward tallied off a terrific feed from Gunler. Brind'Amour converted from in front when Gunler spun around the net and put the puck right on his teammate's stick. Brind'Amour fired it past Murray for his seventh marker of the season. Gunler and Slavin recorded assists.

Again, the Admirals answered when Daniel Carr scored shortly before the end of the second.

Early in the third, Gunler gave the Wolves a 3-2 advantage when he banged home a shot from in close that handcuffed Murray and found the back of the net. Gunler's second goal of the season-and first since Oct. 28-was assisted by Brind'Amour and Slavin.

The Wolves put the game away with 3 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the third on Robidas' seventh goal of the season. Robidas and Nadeau broke in on a two-on-one and Robidas buried a shot past Murray's glove after a nifty pass from Nadeau. In addition to Nadeau, Gavin Bayreuther had an assist.

Nadeau capped the scoring with an empty-netter, his eighth goal of the season. Brind'Amour had an assist.

Cayden Primeau (20 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Murray (30 saves) took the loss for the Admirals.

Chicago moved to 11-7-3-1 on the season while Milwaukee fell to 12-6-2-0.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Saturday, Dec. 13 (6 p.m.).

