Wolves Top Admirals, 5-2, to Complete Weekend Sweep
Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a three-game homestand by thumping the Milwaukee Admirals 5-2 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Bradly Nadeau and Skyler Brind'Amour each had a goal and two assists, Noel Gunler a goal and a helper and Ryan Suzuki and Justin Robidas also tallied to lift the Wolves to a sweep of the weekend back-to-back contests against their Central Division rivals. Josiah Slavin chipped in two assists for the Wolves, who have points in five of their last six games.
For the second night in a row, the Wolves struck first. Midway through the opening period, Suzuki pounced on a puck that squirted away from Milwaukee netminder Matthew Murray while along the end boards and slid into the slot. The Wolves forward raced in and banged the puck into the open goal for Suzuki's third tally of the season. Cal Foote and Nadeau had assists.
Milwaukee notched the equalizer late in the first period on Cole O'Hara's goal.
Brind'Amour put the Wolves ahead in the latter stages of the second when the forward tallied off a terrific feed from Gunler. Brind'Amour converted from in front when Gunler spun around the net and put the puck right on his teammate's stick. Brind'Amour fired it past Murray for his seventh marker of the season. Gunler and Slavin recorded assists.
Again, the Admirals answered when Daniel Carr scored shortly before the end of the second.
Early in the third, Gunler gave the Wolves a 3-2 advantage when he banged home a shot from in close that handcuffed Murray and found the back of the net. Gunler's second goal of the season-and first since Oct. 28-was assisted by Brind'Amour and Slavin.
The Wolves put the game away with 3 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the third on Robidas' seventh goal of the season. Robidas and Nadeau broke in on a two-on-one and Robidas buried a shot past Murray's glove after a nifty pass from Nadeau. In addition to Nadeau, Gavin Bayreuther had an assist.
Nadeau capped the scoring with an empty-netter, his eighth goal of the season. Brind'Amour had an assist.
Cayden Primeau (20 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Murray (30 saves) took the loss for the Admirals.
Chicago moved to 11-7-3-1 on the season while Milwaukee fell to 12-6-2-0.
Up next: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Saturday, Dec. 13 (6 p.m.).
Media interested in covering the Chicago Wolves should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.
##WEARETHEWOLVES
American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025
- Tomkins Records 28-Save Shutout in 4-0 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Transaction: Ty Murchison Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bump OT Blast Buries Utica - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Stymied by Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Fall In Shutout To Iowa - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Top Admirals, 5-2, to Complete Weekend Sweep - Chicago Wolves
- Makar Nets a Pair in Colorado's 2-1 Victory Over IceHogs - Colorado Eagles
- Petersen And Wild Shut Out Moose, 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Bears Fall to Penguins, 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Dominates Teddy Bear Toss Game In 6-2 Win Over Hartford - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Falter in Third, Fall to Checkers in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Pilon's Late Power-Play Goal Lifts Senators over Laval - Belleville Senators
- Blomqvist Brilliant as Penguins Roar Past Bears, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Erase Two-Goal Deficit in Third, Earn Point in Allentown - Utica Comets
- Wolanin's Overtime Tally Lifts P-Bruins Past Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack's Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Islanders, 6-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stancl's Stellar Night Spoiled by Bruins' OT Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bjornfot's OT Winner Caps Wild Comeback - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Make AHL History Through 20 Games with Victory over Marlies - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rangers Recall Jaroslav Chmelaø from Hartford Wolf Pack, Assign Brennan Othmann to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Claim 3-2 Overtime Win against Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Cleveland Monsters, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Recall Goaltender Mitch Gibson - Hershey Bears
- Wagner's Strong Showing Not Enough for T-Birds in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- T-Birds, Springfield City Library Announce Dates for Boomer's Reading Club - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Recall Robert Mastrosimone from Savannah - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Sign F Kevin Wall to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- New York Rangers Assign G Spencer Martin to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Teddy Bear Toss Returns Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Comets, Game 22 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Edged, 3-2, In Overtime By Stars - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Come up Short 4-3 in OT After Wild Third Period - Tucson Roadrunners
- Misa Debuts, Barracuda Topple Tucson in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Come Up Short, 4-3, in OT After Wild Third Period - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Win Overtime Thriller in San Diego - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.