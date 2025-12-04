Wolves Blanked by Moose 5-0
Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves opened a three-game homestand with a 5-0 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night at Allstate Arena.
The Wolves had their three-game points streak snapped when they couldn't solve Moose goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis, who made 30 saves to record his first shutout of the season.
In the third consecutive meeting between the Central Division rivals, the Moose grabbed a 2-0 advantage in the opening period on goals by Brayden Yager and Samuel Fagemo. The margin stood until the middle of the third when Walker Duehr found the back of the net twice in the span of 59 seconds for Manitoba. Manitoba's Phillip Di Giuseppe capped the scoring with a late power-play tally.
Cayden Primeau (20 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while DiVincentiis gained the win for the Moose.
Chicago dropped to 9-7-3-1 on the season and Manitoba improved to 12-8-2-0.
Up next: The Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
