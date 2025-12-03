Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate 5th Anniversary on December 7th, Presented by Gill & Gill Law

Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are excited to welcome fans to Rogers Forum on December 7th at 4:00pm, as the team celebrates the 5th anniversary presented by Gill & Gill Law. The evening will not only feature an exciting matchup against the division rival Coachella Valley Firebirds but will also set the stage for a special night filled with celebration, fan appreciation moments, and lasting memories.

"We are looking forward to celebrating the 5th anniversary of Abbotsford Canucks hockey with all our dedicated fans and staff," said Jim Kozak, COO & Alternate Governor, Abbotsford Canucks. "It has been incredibly rewarding to see our team grow alongside our supporters and to look back on the amazing memories and moments we have created together. We have accomplished so much in the past five years, including our first ever Calder Cup Championship, and we could not have done it without our fans' support."

On this special night, the team will take the ice wearing jerseys featuring special 5th anniversary patches, and everyone through the doors will receive a commemorative 5th anniversary game poster. Fans will also be given a ballot to enter for a chance to win one of five iconic framed 5th anniversary photos. Throughout the evening, fans can enjoy a nostalgic look back at standout moments, unforgettable highlights, and the growth of Abbotsford Canucks hockey over the last five years.

Don't miss the postgame excitement! Join us at the South Rise for a team signing and celebrate five amazing years with the entire roster!

