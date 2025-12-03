Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals

Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (5-14-0-1; 11 pts.) at Milwaukee Admirals (11-4-2-0; 24 pts.)

The Iowa Wild finish a six-game road trip with a visit to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: 1460 AM and 106.3 FM on KXnO

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 34-39-9-7 (17-20-3-3 at Iowa, 17-19-6-4 at Milwaukee)

Last Time: Milwaukee scored five consecutive goals from the first through the third period en route to a 7-2 win at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Nov. 26... Michael Milne and Cameron Butler found the back of the net for the Wild... Cal Petersen stopped 23 shots for Iowa... Matthew Murray turned aside 35-of-37 shots for the Admirals

2024-25: Iowa finished 3-4-1-0 against Milwaukee during the 2024-25 season... Graeme Clarke led the Wild with six points (4-2=6) against the Admirals... Samuel Hlavaj finished 2-1-0 with a 2.66 GAA and 0.910 SV%... Joakim Kemell led Milwaukee with seven points (4-3=7)... Magnus Chrona went 3-1-1 with a 2.61 GAA and 0.912 SV%

TEAM NOTES

WRAPPING UP THE ROAD TRIP: Wednesday's game against Milwaukee is the final contest of a six-game road trip for Iowa... The Wild will kick off another six-game road swing on Mar. 27 at Grand Rapids

FIRST GOALS: Iowa's opponents have scored the first goal in five games in a row

PLAY BY PERIOD: The Wild have not been outshot in a third period since Nov. 14 vs. Charlotte... Iowa last outscored an opponent in the second period on Nov. 2 vs. Tucson... Iowa last outscored an opponent in the third period on Nov. 6 vs. Chicago

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Sunday's contest marked the first time in four games in which Iowa did not earn at least five power plays... Over the last 11 games, opposing teams have earned more power plays than the Wild in just two games

BUTLER'S 100TH

Cameron Butler enters Wednesday's contest having played 99 career AHL games

Butler made his AHL debut on Nov. 3, 2023 vs. Providence with Cleveland

The Ottawa, Ontario native scored his first AHL goal on Dec. 6, 2023 at Hartford

Butler was traded from Columbus to Minnesota on June 25, 2025

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Ryan Ufko enters Wednesday's game riding a three-game point streak (1-2=3)

Oasiz Wiesblatt saw a four-game point streak (3-3=6) snapped on Sunday vs. Rockford

Matthew Murray has allowed two goals in each of his last two starts

SERIES HISTORY

Gerry Mayhew is tied with Zack Mitchell and Kyle Rau for the most goals all-time against Milwaukee (8)

Rau, Sam Anas, and Sammy Walker recorded 12 assists apiece versus the Admirals

Rau holds the all-time lead in points against Milwaukee (8-12)

Johan Gustafsson and Kaapo Kahkonen hold the high marks for wins (5) among Iowa goaltenders against Milwaukee

Kevin Gravel leads current Admirals skaters and ranks T-8th all-time in games played (22) against Iowa

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.