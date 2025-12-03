Toronto Split Weekend Series against Charlotte with 5-3 Win

TOR 5 - CLT 3

Toronto: J. Quillan (3) (V. Lettieri), L. Haymes (2) PP (W. Villeneuve, B. Valis), T. Boyd (8) (B. Groulx, L. Shaw), L. Shaw (6) (T. Boyd, B. Groulx), R. Johnson (3) EN (L. Shaw)

¬ÂGoaltender: V. Peksa (35/38) W

¬ÂCharlotte: S. Vilmanis (4) (M. Benning, B. Chorske), G. Sawchyn (3) (J. Studnicka, L. Jansson), B. Steeves (6) PP (R. Gaber, M. Benning)

¬ÂGoaltender: K. Gerasimyuk (15/19) L

ON THE SCORESHEET

Jacob Quillan opened the scoring at 1:27of the first period. He has three goals and 12 assists in 16 games this season.

Luke Haymes scored on the power play at 13:08 of the first period. He has seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in 17 games this season.

Travis Boyd scored at 14:32 of the first period and later added the lone assist on Shaw's second period goal. This was his fifth multi-point game of the season. He has 16 points (8 goals, 8assists) in 18 games this season.

Logan Shaw scored the game-winning goal at 13:48 of the second period. He also had the secondary assist on Boyd's first period goal and the one assist on Johnson's empty net goal in the third period. He has 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists) in 20 games this season. He is now tied for fourth with Alex Steeves for assists (111) all-time by a Marlie.

Reese Johnson scored on the empty net at 19:34 of the third period. He has five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in 14 game sthis season.

Vinni Lettieri had the lone assist on Quillan's first period goal. He has assists (2) in consecutive games. Lettieri has nine points (2 goals, 7 assists) in 16 games with the Marlies this season.

William Villeneuve recorded the primary assist on Haymes' first period goal. He has 12 points (2 goals, 10assists) in 20 games this season.

Borya Valis registered the secondary assist on Haymes' first period goal. He has nine points (6 goals, 3 assists) in 20 games this season.

Bo Groulx picked up the primary assist on Boyd's first period goal. He has points (1-1-2) in consecutive games. Groulx has 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) in 20 games this season.

Vyacheslav Peksa stopped 35 of 38 shots he faced for his first career AHL win. He is 1-1-0 this season with a 2.82 goals against average and a 0.914 save percentage.

TEAM NOTES

The Marlies were 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and 3-for-4 on the power play. Toronto is 5-1-0-1 when scoring on the power play and 3-6-1-1 when allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

Charlotte outshot Toronto 38-20 in all situations. Jacob Quillan and Logan Shaw led the Marlies with five shots on goal. Toronto is 6-5-0-0 when outshot by their opponent.

The Marlies are 3-3-0-0 against Atlantic Division opponents and are 1-1-0-0 against the Checkers.

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH JOHN GRUDEN

On today's game:

It's a great response from our group. I give a lot of credit to the leadership group. They led the way and it just set the tone. We got into a little bit of penalty trouble in the third to give them some momentum. They tilted the ice but I still loved the way we responded. To win that game was quite impressive.

LOGAN SHAW (GAME-WINNING GOAL, 2ASSISTS)

On what changed in the team's performance from yesterday: ¬Â

I think just our willingness to buy in, go out there and work, stick to our game plan but just make sure we're ready for the start. Every time we start slow, the whole game is slow for us. There haven't been many games for us this year where it's like a light switch where you can (switch) it when you want to. Today for us it was just about being mentally prepared and stick to the game plan and I thought the guys did a pretty good job of that. We knew Charlotte was going to put a push in the second and in the third as well. We bent a little bit but we didn't break. It was a big win for us.

On Vyacheslav Peksa:

He was fantastic. It's a tough spot for him to be in not playing many games but he came up big. He was a big reason why we came out on top today. A lot of credit to him for sticking with it and trusting the coaching staff and the goalie coach to put him in there. He did a great job. He worked hard.







