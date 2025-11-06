Toronto Falls in First Shootout of the Season

Published on November 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BEL 5 at TOR 4 - SO

Belleville: A. Kaliyev (1) (. Bourgault, J. Donovan), T. Boucher (2) (L. Thomson, W. Bongiovanni), S. Halliday (A. Kaliyev, X. Bourgault), W. Bongiovanni (3) PP (S. Halliday, C. Yakemchuk)

Goaltender: M. Sogaard (1/3), H. Shepard (24/26) W

Toronto: W. Villeneuve (1) (B. Smith, R. Tverberg), B. Groulx (2) (D. Kämpf, A. Nylander), C. Paré (1) (R. Johnson), J. Quillan (1) PP (B. Valis, A. Nylander)

Goaltender: D. Hildeby (24/28) SO/L

ON THE SCORESHEET

William Villeneuve opened the scoring at 1:44 of the first period. This was his first goal of the season. Villeneuve has four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in six games this season.

Bo Groulx scored at 3:15 of the firstperiod. He has five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in six games this season.

Cédric Paré scored at 12:00 of the second period for his first goal of the season. Paré has two points (1 goal, 1 assist) in five games this season.

Jacob Quillan scored on the power play at 2:37 of the third period. This was his first goal of the season. He has six points (1 goal, 5 assists) in six games this season.

Blake Smith recorded the primary assist on Villeneuve's first period goal. This was his first career professional point.

Ryan Tverberg had the secondary assist on Villeneuve's first period goal. He has two points (1 goal, 1 assist) in five games this season.

David Kämpf registered the primary assist on Groulx's first period goal. This was his first point with the Marlies.

Alex Nylander picked up the secondary assist on Groulx's first period goal. Nylander has four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in four games this season.

Reese Johnson had the lone assist on Paré's second period goal.

Borya Valis recorded the primary assist on Quillan's third period goal.

Dennis Hildeby stopped 24 of 28 shots he faced. He is 4-5 all-time his career in the shootout. Hildeby has 1.92 goals against average and a 0.926 save percentage.

IN THE SHOOTOUT

Logan Shaw - No goal (2025-26:0/1)

Alex Nylander - No goal (2025-26: 0/1)

TEAM NOTES

This was Toronto's first shootout of the season and second game that went into extra time.

The Marlies went 6-for-7 on the penalty kill and 1-for-2 on the power play. Toronto is 2-0-0-1 when scoring on the power play and 1-1-0-1 when allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

Toronto and Belleville both recorded 29 shots in all situations. Jacob Quillan led the Marlies with five shots on goal.

The Marlies are 3-2-0-1against North Division opponents and are 1-1-0-1 against the Senators.

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH JOHN GRUDEN

On today's game:

We started so well the first 10 and then the fire alarm happened and they took it to us. They were down 2-0, they had a big push. We were able to get some of our momentum back - a goal to tie it and then the power play goal. But we just had too many penalties, we can't play that way against them. You're playing with fire, it's not a recipe for success. We have to clean things up and we have to be better as we move on.







