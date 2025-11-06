Blue Jackets Recall Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from Monsters
Published on November 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that Columbus recalled forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from Cleveland. In seven appearances for the Monsters this year, Del Bel Belluz posted 3-2-5 with an even rating.
A 6'1", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Woodbridge, ON, Del Bel Belluz, 21, was selected by Columbus in the second round (44th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on December 1, 2022 through the 2026-27 season. In 126 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2023-25, Del Bel Belluz registered 39-50-89 with 24 penalty minutes and a +4 rating and was named to the North Division roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.
Prior to his professional career, Del Bel Belluz supplied 71-98-169 with 50 penalty minutes and +20 rating in 192 career OHL appearances for the Mississauga Steelheads and Sarnia Sting spanning four seasons from 2019-23.
