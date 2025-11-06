Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation Opens 2025 Grant Application Process

Published on November 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation announced today that the grant application process for the 2025-26 season has officially opened.

Organizations looking to apply for a grant from the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation are asked to visit the team's website and click on the Wolf Pack Foundation button under the Fanzone tab.

There, organizations are asked to fill out the grant application form and email it to Alex Thomas (alex.thomas@oakviewgroup.com) and Alyssa Pacewicz (Alyssa.pacewicz@oakviewgroup.com).

Grant applications will be accepted until Dec. 15, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

During the 2024-25 season, the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation donated over $36,000 as part of the annual grant process. Five different organizations were given grants a season ago.

The Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation has also named Tom Regan as its newest member of the Board of Directors.

Returning to the Board of Directors for the 2025-26 season are President Walk Suski, Vice President Pat Boller, Treasurer Erik Hansen, and board members Alex Thomas, Alyssa Pacewicz, Melissa Potulny, Ryan Martin, and Ben Weiss.

The Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation supports charitable programs for inner-city youth and youth amateur sports in order to enhance and improve the lives of Connecticut's children and of those in our community.







