The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 4

HARTFORD, CT - October has come and gone. The leaves have fully changed colors and are falling at a rapid clip, while the weather has truly dipped to those familiar chilly fall temperatures.

It is truly hockey season now.

The Hartford Wolf Pack have made their first trek into Canada this season and are ready to battle against a pair of North Division foes.

We'll preview that, look back at the week that was, and more in this week's edition of 'The Hart Beat'

The Week That Was:

Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 - Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-4 OTL): The Wolf Pack held leads of 2-0 and 3-1 on Friday night against the Phantoms, but only managed one point in a 4-3 overtime defeat.

Bryce McConnell-Barker opened the scoring 12:12 in, potting a power play marker to make it 1-0. Jaroslav Chmelaø then batted home a loose puck just 33 seconds into the middle frame to extend the lead to 2-0.

Tucker Robertson scored a one-timer from the left-wing circle at 7:31 to draw the Phantoms within one, but Gabe Perreault sniped a shot over the glove of Carson Bjarnason at 12:38 to make it 3-1.

Alex Bump responded at 16:27, beating Talyn Boyko from the left-wing circle to make it 3-2.

In the third period, Carl Grundström beat Boyko on the power play at 5:36, tying the game and forcing an eventual overtime.

In the extra session, a missed chance by the Wolf Pack sprung the Phantoms in on a two-on-one. Bump fed Lane Pederson, who broke the tie and completed the comeback at 36 seconds of overtime.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 - Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-4 OTL): The Wolf Pack saw another third period lead evaporate on Saturday night.

Trailing 1-0 after one, Trey Fix-Wolansky scored 12:02 into the second period on the power play to get the Wolf Pack on the board. Garrett Wilson restored the lead by jamming home a rebound at 13:28, but Dylan Roobroeck tied the tilt at 19:57 with his second goal of the season.

Early in the third period, Roobroeck set up Perreault for his team-leading fifth goal of the season in the slot, making it 3-2 Wolf Pack.

For the second night in a row, however, Grundström struck on the man advantage to tie the game in the third period. This time, the goal was scored at 12:46.

Cooper Marody completed another comeback for the Phantoms at 3:08 of the extra session, picking up possession behind the Hartford net and wrapping around the game-winning tally.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 - @ Laval Rocket (7:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack make their lone visit to Place Bell this season on Friday night for the first of two against the Rocket.

The Rocket won three of four meetings a season ago, including both in Laval. The Wolf Pack ended the season series with a record of 1-2-1-0.

The Wolf Pack won the first meeting, 4-2, on Dec. 14, in Hartford, but dropped the final three head-to-head matchups.

In the most recent meeting, on Feb. 1 at Place Bell, the Wolf Pack held leads of 3-0 and 4-1 before falling 5-4 in overtime.

All-time, the Wolf Pack are 7-9-1-1 against the Rocket. They are 1-7-0-1 at Place Bell and have never won in regulation in Laval.

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 - @ Belleville Senators (7:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Senators meet for the first of two times this season on Saturday night. This will be Hartford's lone visit to CAA Arena this season.

Last year, the sides split their two meetings, with the home side winning both. The Senators scored a 6-5 comeback overtime victory on home ice on Jan. 29. Cole Reinhardt notched the game-winning goal just 16 seconds into overtime.

The Wolf Pack got their revenge on Mar. 9, taking a 4-1 decision in Hartford.

Jake Leschyshyn's second goal of the night, scored 16:26 into the third period, proved to be the game-winner.

Nathan Sucese and Connor Mackey then scored the fastest two goals in AHL history, just two seconds apart, at 19:00 and 19:02 into an empty net.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch both Wolf Pack games this weekend on AHLTV on FloHockey here !

Alex Thomas will have the call of both games live from Laval and Belleville. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts at 6:45 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night.

Both Wolf Pack games can also be heard on Mixlr.

Quick Hits:

On Wednesday, former Wolf Pack forwards Alexandre Giroux and Chris Bourque were named to the AHL Hall of Fame as members of the class of 2026.

Forward Gabe Perreault was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 2. Perreault recorded six points (3 g, 3 a) in three games. The Wolf Pack went 1-0-2-0 in those contests.

The club is currently riding its longest point streak this season, at four games (2-0-2-0).

Perreault has scored in each of the club's last four games. It is the longest such streak this season.

On Sunday, the parent New York Rangers assigned forward Brennan Othmann to the Wolf Pack.

Also on Sunday, the club recalled forward Jaroslav Chmelaø from the Wolf Pack. Defenseman Connor Mackey was recalled on Monday.

Also on Monday, the Wolf Pack loaned forward Sullivan Mack to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Wolf Pack in the Community:

Everyone's favorite mascot, Sonar, was a busy wolf this past week! On Oct. 26, Sonar took part in the Halloween Trick-Or-Treat at Dunkin' Park! He then stopped by the FitKids in School Final Mile Day at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain on Oct. 30.

On Nov. 2, Sonar made sure to stop by the Empower Walk & 5K run for Autism Speaks in Hartford!







