Wolf Pack Loan Forward Sullivan Mack to Bloomington Bison
Published on November 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Sullivan Mack to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
Mack, 25, spent the 2024-25 campaign with Cornell University and the Wolf Pack. In his final NCAA season, Mack recorded 24 points (9 g, 15 a) in 32 games for the Big Red. He recorded career-high marks in goals (9), assists (15), points (24), +/- (+13), and games played (32) as a senior.
He inked a one-year contract with the Wolf Pack following the conclusion of Cornell's season on Apr. 2.
The native of Anchorage, AK, made his AHL debut on Apr. 6 against the Hershey Bears.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
