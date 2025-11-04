Stars Ride Poirier to Sweep Two Games in Manitoba

Published on November 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars exchange congratulations along the bench

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, shut out the Manitoba Moose 3-0 on Monday night at Canada Life Centre.

Manitoba came out firing in the first period after dropping last night's affair, but Remi Poirier was up to the task. The Stars goaltender was credited with just five stops in the period, but the majority of them were high-danger chances. The game stayed scoreless through one.

The middle stanza brought more action as the ice opened up. Just over halfway through the period, Manitoba earned the first power play of the game, but Poirier stood tall, making stop after stop to keep the Moose off the board.

With three minutes to go, Curtis Mckenzie picked up a rebound behind the goal line, circled the net, and threw the puck into the crease where Ayrton Martino slammed it into the net for his first AHL goal to get Texas on the board.

Texas went to the penalty kill twice in the first half of the third period. The Stars' unit stayed strong, killing their eighth straight penalty going back to Oct. 24 vs Iowa. Poirier made several big saves on both kills to keep his shutout bid intact.

Texas then scored its first power play goal of the season with just over 10 min to go in the frame. Cameron Hughes received the pass from Tristian Bertucci in the right circle and fired it over the shoulder of Domenic DiVincentiis to give the Stars a 2-0 lead.

Manitoba pulled DiVincentiis with three minutes remaining and Artem Shlaine took advantage. He picked up a turnover and shot it from his own defensive zone into the empty net to give Texas a 3-0 lead, which the Stars held until the final horn.

Poirier earned his first shutout of the year with 25 saves for the Stars, and DiVincentiis had 22 saves in the loss for the Moose.

The Stars will head back home for another series with the Moose starting on Friday. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

