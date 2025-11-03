Wolf Pack F Gabe Perreault Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
Published on November 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League announced today that Hartford Wolf Pack forward Gabe Perreault has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 2, 2025.
In three games last week with the Wolf Pack, Perreault recorded six points (3 g, 3 a) and a +5 +/- rating. The Wolf Pack accumulated four of a possible six points during the week, posting a record of 1-0-2-0.
Perreault began the week by recording three points (1 g, 2 a) in the club's 4-1 victory over the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday night. He followed that up by scoring a goal on Friday night and two points (1 g, 1 a) on Saturday night in a pair of overtime losses against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
The native of Sherbrooke, QC, is currently on a four-game point streak in which he has recorded eight points (4 g, 4 a). It is the longest such streak by a Wolf Pack player this season. He has also scored a goal in four straight games.
Perreault currently leads the Wolf Pack in goals (five), assists (five), points (ten), and +/- (+7) through nine games. He was selected in the first round, 23 rd overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Perreault is the first Wolf Pack player to be named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week since Louis Domingue won the award for the period ending Jan. 15, 2023.
Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season! Single game tickets are on sale now!
American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2025
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Best-Selling Authors for First-Ever Hockey Romance Night November 15 - Syracuse Crunch
- Rosén Named Fortune Tires 'Expect More' AHL Player of the Month for October - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Loan Forward Sullivan Mack to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rochester's Isak Rosén Named Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month - AHL
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 5 - Ontario Reign
- Weekly Report: November 3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Hartford's Gabe Perreault Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Wolf Pack F Gabe Perreault Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Senators Split Light Week with New York State Rivals - Belleville Senators
- 20th Season of Amerks Reading Power Play Program, Presented by Coopervision, Begins Tonight at Arnett Library - Rochester Americans
- Bears Add Schueneman and Bitten in Pair of Trades - Hershey Bears
- St. Louis Blues Acquire D Calle Rosen from Capitals - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Colorado Ends Weekend by Downing Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Win Fourth Straight with 3-1 Triumph at San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Loan Forward Sullivan Mack to Bloomington Bison
- Wolf Pack F Gabe Perreault Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
- Rangers Recall Jaroslav ChmelaØ from Wolf Pack, Assign Brennan Othmann to Hartford
- Wolf Pack Drop 4-3 Overtime Heartbreaker to Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Drop 4-3 Overtime Decision to Phantoms