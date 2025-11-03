Wolf Pack F Gabe Perreault Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

Published on November 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League announced today that Hartford Wolf Pack forward Gabe Perreault has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 2, 2025.

In three games last week with the Wolf Pack, Perreault recorded six points (3 g, 3 a) and a +5 +/- rating. The Wolf Pack accumulated four of a possible six points during the week, posting a record of 1-0-2-0.

Perreault began the week by recording three points (1 g, 2 a) in the club's 4-1 victory over the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday night. He followed that up by scoring a goal on Friday night and two points (1 g, 1 a) on Saturday night in a pair of overtime losses against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The native of Sherbrooke, QC, is currently on a four-game point streak in which he has recorded eight points (4 g, 4 a). It is the longest such streak by a Wolf Pack player this season. He has also scored a goal in four straight games.

Perreault currently leads the Wolf Pack in goals (five), assists (five), points (ten), and +/- (+7) through nine games. He was selected in the first round, 23 rd overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Perreault is the first Wolf Pack player to be named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week since Louis Domingue won the award for the period ending Jan. 15, 2023.

