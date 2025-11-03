Bears Add Schueneman and Bitten in Pair of Trades

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears,have acquired defenseman Corey Schueneman from the St. Louis Blues for defenseman Calle Rosén, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Schueneman will report to Hershey. Additionally, the Bears have acquired forward Sam Bitten from the Springfield Thunderbirds for future considerations.

Schueneman, 30, has recorded six points (1g, 5a) in nine games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season. Schueneman led Thunderbird defensemen and ranked fourth among all skaters in points. In addition, the 6'0", 200-pound defenseman was the team's only skater to appear in all nine games and have an even plus-minus rating.

The Milford, Michigan native played four NHL games with St. Louis in 2024-25, averaging 14:03 of ice time. In 63 games with Springfield, Schueneman recorded 20 points (4g, 16a). Schueneman ranked second among Springfield defensemen in plus-minus (+8) and shots (109) and fourth in assists and points. Schueneman added one goal in three Calder Cup Playoff games, which tied for the team lead.

During the 2023-24 season, Schueneman registered an AHL career-high 18 assists in 64 games with the Colorado Eagles, one season after establishing career highs in goals (6) and points (23) with the Laval Rocket in 2022-23. Schueneman also appeared in seven games with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2022-23 season and recorded one assist.

Schueneman, who went undrafted, played 21 games with Montreal in 2021-22, registering six points (2g, 4a). Schueneman also appeared in 32 games with Springfield, where he served as an alternate captain and recorded 12 points (4g, 7a).

Schueneman signed with the AHL's Stockton Heat on March 23, 2019, after completing his collegiate career at Western Michigan University, where he was teammates with Capitals forward Ethen Frank. In four seasons with the Broncos, Schueneman recorded 82 points (14g, 68a) in 144 career games and served as team captain during his senior season in 2018-19.

In 316 career AHL games with Springfield, Colorado, Laval and Stockton, Schueneman has recorded 116 points (26g, 90a). Schueneman has registered seven points (2g, 5a) in 35 career NHL games with St. Louis and Montreal.

Bitten, 27, has played four games with the Thunderbirds this season. In 2024-25, he tallied six points (2g, 4a) and added 101 penalty minutes to lead the team, logging seven fighting majors.

The 6'2", 220-pound forward has skated in 93 career AHL games, scoring nine points (3g, 6a) and posting 180 penalty minutes. Prior to turning pro, the Ottawa, Ontario native played alongside Graeme Clarke with the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's.







