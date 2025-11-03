Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 5

Published on November 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign return to Toyota Arena this week for two games after playing five straight on the road posting a 3-2-0 record.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, Nov. 4 vs. San Jose | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Friday, Nov. 7 at San Diego | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. San Diego | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Oct. 29

ONT (2) at HSK (6)

The Reign took a 2-0 leading as Aatu Jämsen and Jared Wright scored 31 seconds apart from one another. The Silver Knights pulled within one late in the first period and then rattled off three unanswered goals in a span of 2:27 in the opening five minutes of the second period taking a 4-2 lead. In the front half of the third period, they Braeden Bowman potted a pair in 3:39 increasing the lead to 6-2.

Friday, Oct. 31

ONT (6) at SJ (1)

Jack Hughes, Jakub Dvořák, and Kenny Connors all scored their first professional goals while Koehn Ziemmer notched his first professional point finishing with two assists. The Reign erupted offensively in the second period scoring four goals in a span of 7:48 taking a 4-1 lead with 6:13 to play in the frame.

Saturday, Nov. 1

ONT (2) at SJ (4)

Taylor Ward made the game interesting scoring a six-on-four power-play score with Phoenix Copley on the bench making it a 3-2 deficit with 3:53 to play in regulation. 63 seconds later the Barracuda struck taking a 4-2 advantage. Ontario trailed 2-0 after the first period with a four-on-four tally and a short-handed strike before Martin Chromiak found the back of the net midway through the second period.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (9-2-0-0, 18pts, 0.818%)

2. Henderson Silver Knights (7-1-1-0, 15pts, 0.833%)

3. Calgary Wranglers (6-2-2-0, 14pts, 0.700%)

4. Ontario Reign (5-3-1-0, 11pts, 0.611%)

5. Tucson Roadrunners (4-4-2-0, 10pts, 0.500%)

6. Bakersfield Condors (3-4-2-0, 8pts, 0.444%)

7. Coachella Valley Firebirds (3-4-1-0, 7pts, 0.438%)

8. San Jose Barracuda (3-5-0-0, 6pts, 0.375%)

9. San Diego Gulls (2-4-2-0, 6pts, 0.375%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (2-7-0-1, 5pts, 0.250%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

November 2: Kyle Burroughs loaned to Ontario from LA after clearing waivers.

October 27: Angus Booth loaned to Ontario from LA after being activated from injured non- roster status.

INDIVIDUALS NOTES

- #1 Erik Portillo has started six of the first nine games. He has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last five starts making 114 saves on 123 shots including a season-high 36 save performance on Friday.

- #8 Martin Chromiak has a point in back-to-back games (1G, 1A).

- #13 Koehn Ziemmer tallied his first professional point on Friday finishing with two assists.

- #14 Akil Thomas is two points shy of 100 career AHL points and two games shy of 200 professional games.

- #17 Kenny Connors scored his first professional goal on Friday and has two points (1G, 1A) in his last three games. He has 13 shots in his last four games and leads the Reign at +7 having been an even or plus rating in eight of nine games.

- #21 Glenn Gawdin has an assist in back-to-back games and at least one point in five of his last six contests (1G, 5A). He is one point shy of 100 in his Ontario career.

- #24 Angus Booth made his season debut on Wednesday and picked up an assist on Friday.

- #26 Andre Lee has a point in four of his last five games (2G, 3A).

- #27 Joe Hicketts played in his 100th career Reign game on Friday.

- #34 Taylor Ward has a goal/point in four of his last five games (5G, 3A) with 18 shots.

- #37 Jacob Doty picked up his second fighting major of the season on Saturday and is one game shy of 500 professional contests.

- #47 Jack Hughes scored his first professional goal on Friday and has three points (1G, 2A) in his last four contests.

- #55 Jakub Dvořák scored his first professional goal on Friday and is +5 in his last four games.

- #58 Samuel Bolduc has a point in four of his last six games (4G, 2A). His four goals on the season are tied for first among AHL defensemen while his 21 shots are tied for eighth.

- #71 Francesco Pinelli has three points (1G, 2A) in his last five games.

- #78 Jared Wright has two goals in his last four games and has been an even or plus rating in all nine games.

- #81 Cole Guttman has three points (1G, 2A) in his last four games.

- #86 Aatu Jämsen has two goals in his last three games with seven shots.

TEAM NOTES

- Ontario is seventh in the AHL averaging 3.44 goals for per game. They've scored three or more goals in six of nine games

- The Reign are 14th in the AHL averaging 2.89 goals-against per game. They've held their opponents to two or fewer goals in six of nine games.

- Ontario scored a season high six goals on Friday including a season high four in the second period.

- The Reign are (2-1-0) when scoring first this season. They've taken a 1-0 lead in three of their last five games after giving up the first goal in the first four games.

- Ontario is 19th in the AHL on the power-play (7-for-38, 18.4%). They've scored a power-play goal in six of nine games.

- The Reign are 27th in the league on the penalty kill (22-for-30, 73.3%) having allowed a power-play goal against in six of nine games.

- Ontario is 32nd in the AHL averaging 24.44 shots for per game and fourth allowing just 25.89 shots against per contest. Over their last four games they've averaged 29 shots for per contest.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Taylor Ward (5)

Assists: Glenn Gawdin (5)

Points: Taylor Ward (8)

Plus/Minus: Kenny Connors (+7)

PIMS: Jacob Doty (16)

PPGS: Martin Chromiak, Samuel Bolduc (2)

Shots: Taylor Ward (24)

Wins: Erik Portillo (3)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.39)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.907)

