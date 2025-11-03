Hartford's Gabe Perreault Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

Published on November 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Hartford Wolf Pack forward Gabe Perreault has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 2, 2025.

Perreault recorded three goals, three assists and a plus-5 rating in three games for Hartford last week as the team earned standings points in all three contests.

On Wednesday evening, Perreault notched three points in the second period of Hartford's 4-1 win over Charlotte, scoring one goal and assisting on two others. On Friday, he picked up a goal in the Wolf Pack's 4-3 overtime loss to Lehigh Valley, and on Saturday he contributed another goal and an assist before Hartford fell to the Phantoms in overtime again.

A first-round choice (23rd overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2023 NHL Draft, Perreault leads Hartford in goals (five), assists (five), points (10) and plus/minus (+7) through nine games this season. The 20-year-old rookie from Sherbrooke, Que., played two seasons at Boston College, where he was a Hockey East First Team All-Star in 2024-25 and a two-time NCAA East Second Team All-American. Perreault made his professional debut with the Rangers at the end of last season, appearing in five NHL games.







