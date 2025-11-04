Austin Watson Reassigned to Grand Rapids

Published on November 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned right wing Austin Watson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Watson, a 14-year veteran, has two goals, 20 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating in four games with Grand Rapids this season. Last campaign, the Ann Arbor, Michigan, native competed in his first AHL All-Star Classic and totaled 42 points (19-23-42), 112 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 60 regular-season games with the Griffins. Watson also collected three goals in 13 appearances with the Red Wings in 2024-25. Throughout parts of 11 NHL seasons since 2012-13, the 33-year-old has 121 points (63-58-121) and 722 penalty minutes in 528 games. In the AHL since the spring of 2011, Watson has 176 points (94-82-176), 221 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating in 298 contests. Watson was the 18th overall pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

At the international level, Watson served as an alternate captain for Team USA at the 2022 World Championship and produced one assist and 27 penalty minutes in 10 outings. At the 2012 World Junior Championship, he paced Team USA with nine points (3-6-9) in six games, which also tied for sixth among all skaters at the tournament. Finally, Watson collected a gold medal with Team USA at the 2010 U18 World Junior Championship with three points (2-1-3) and 33 penalty minutes in seven games.

