Andrae to Flyers, Bouton and Guryev Return

Published on November 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Emil Andrae from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Additionally, defenseman Artem Guryev has been reassigned by the Flyers to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL. And forward Sawyer Boulton has been recalled by the Phantoms from Reading.

Andrae, 23, has played in seven games with the Phantoms this season recording a team-leading five assists. The 5'10" lefty-shooting blueliner has also played in two games for the Flyers this season. Philadelphia's second-round pick (#54 overall) in 2020 has played in 103 career games with the Phantoms scoring 10-49-59 and has also played in 48 games with the Flyers scoring 1-6-7 including 42 games with Philadelphia last year.

Boulton, 21, is a 6'0 ¬Â³, 210-pound forward from East Amherst, New York. He has played in one game with the Phantoms this season and has also played in three games with Reading scoring one goal. Last year, Boulton played in 18 games with the Phantoms scoring one goal and recording 51 penalty minutes. He also played in 13 games with Reading with one goal and 51 penalty minutes. The Phantoms signed Boulton out of the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 with 63 penalty minutes in 40 games during the 2023-24 season.

Guryev, 22, is a 6'4 ¬Â³ defenseman with a left-handed shot who has played in four games with the Phantoms this season and also two games with Reading last weekend. A Round 5 selection of the San Jose Sharks in 2021, Guryev was acquired by the Flyers on October 5 along with Carl Grundstrom in exchange for Ryan Ellis. He has played in 35 career games in the AHL with the Phantoms and San Jose Barracuda scoring 2-2-4 and also 58 career games in the ECHL with Reading and the Wichita Thunder scoring 2-5-7.

The Phantoms are back in action on Wednesday night at the Bridgeport Islanders in the final game of a five-game road trip. The Phantoms are back at home on Saturday, November 8 hosting the Toronto Marlies on Phantoms Ball Cap Night presetned by Service Electric Network and also featuring a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players brought to you by NJM Insurance.







