Phantoms Rise from the Dead on Halloween in Hartford

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford, CT - Just like any good, scary movie, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms might have seemed like they were dead to rights in Friday's Halloween matchup at Hartford. But the Orange and Black rose from the depths to post a stunning and exciting comeback win at the Hartford Wolf Pack in a 4-3 overtime victory.

Things that went bump in the night included Alex Bump who had a goal and an assist including the setup for Lane Pederson's overtime strike.

The Phantoms had trailed by scores of 2-0 and 3-1 but simply would not go away no matter how many times the Wold Pack thought they had killed their feisty opponents.

Tucker Robertson (2nd) had a goal and an assist to spark the comeback effort while Carl Grundstrom landed the tying power-play goal early in the third period. Carter Berger had a pair of helpers for his first career AHL points. And Christian Kyrou recorded an assist on Grundstrom's tying tally to secure a point in his Lehigh Valley debut after joining the team yesterday from the Dallas Stars in a trade for Samu Tuomaala.

Carson Bjarnason (2-1-1) stabbed and slashed his way to a strong 30-save performance while keeping the Phantoms within striking distance as they found their legs and slowly built momentum.

It was also the first Halloween Game in Lehigh Valley history and the first contest on October 31st for the franchise in 25 years since a 2000 matchup of the Philadelphia Phantoms at the Louisville Panthers.

Hartford took control early and managed a 2-0 lead by the early seconds of the middle period. Bryce McConnell-Barker (3rd) nudged home a power-play goal at 12:12 into the first on the rebound of a big point-blast by Derrick Pouliot. And Jaroslav Chmelar (3rd) somehow squeasked through a backhander from the left of the cage on a different backhand feed across by veteran Justin Dowling just 33 seconds into the third.

But the Phantoms again showed their resilience and gradually gained momentum in turning the tables on the Baby Blueshirts.

Zayde Wisdom offered a long cross-ice seam-pass for Tucker Robertson behind the left dot who quickly put on a shot that beat big goaltender Talyn Boyko at 7:33 to get the Phantoms on the board at 2-1. The goal came immediately after a power play had expired. Lehigh Valley didn't receive credit for the man-advantage goal but it was clear the Phantoms had built momentum off its power-play attack and had Hatrtford on its heels.

First-rounder Gabe Perrault (4th) rifled home a shot on the rush past from the left wing just past the glove of Bjarnason to put the Pack ahead by two again at 3-1 with 7:22 remaining in the second period.

But Lehigh Valley wasn't done and the Phantoms were out for blood.

Alex Bump scored from the left circle on a strong shot to the right post to make it 3-2 at 16:27 with Berger and Robertson assisting on the play.

Garrett Wilson and Zayde Wisdom wre buzzing all over goaltender Boyko late in the second period but somehow the Hartford backstop would spook away Lehigh Valley's chances with almost supernatural-like powers.

The Phantoms rallied back to equalize at 5:36 into the third period. Kyrou's blast from center-point was blocked but quickly retrieved in the corner by Anthony Richard who connected perfectly with Grundstrom in the right circle who scored to the far post on the stick-side of Boyko.

The Phantoms had a late power-play to try to finish it in regulation and they almost did. A wide shot off the end boards popped out to Devin Kaplan at the side of the cage by Boyko made a spectacular glove save with less than one second left to earn the Wolf Pack the standings point.

Lehigh Valley finished it off when Hartford's cross-ice pass sailed away. Bump zoomed up the left wing for a speedy 2-on-1 with Hartford defenders closing the gap from behind. The rookie winger connected with Pederson on the backdoor who knocked it home before Boyko recovered.

It was Lehigh Valley's first overtime win of the season and the Phantoms improved to 2-1 after regulation including a pair of shootout decisions.

The Phantoms and Wolf Pack conclude the Halloween Weekend series on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

The Phantoms and Wolf Pack conclude the Halloween Weekend series on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.







