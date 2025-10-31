Firebirds Pick up First Home Win in OT Thriller over Gulls

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls in overtime on Thursday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 4-3. Tyson Jugnauth's first AHL goal, coming inside the final minute of overtime, and Victor Ostman's 42 saves lifted the Firebirds to their first home victory of the 2025-26 season.

The Firebirds netted two goals in an 11 second span to jump out to an early 2-0 lead. John Hayden put home a feed from Caden Price to make it a 1-0 game at 4:12 of the first period that was quickly followed up by a Logan Morrison goal - set up by Lleyton Roed - for his team-leading fourth of the season. The game was Roed's first appearance with the Firebirds since April 9th. Matthew Phillips cut Coachella Valley's lead in half with an unassisted goal at 11:18 of the first period.

The 2-1 lead lasted until the third period when Justin Bailey's breakaway goal tied the game for San Diego and Yegor Sidorov's go-ahead strike came just 2:24 later to put the Gulls ahead.

JR Avon ripped a shot over the shoulder of Gulls' goaltender Calle Clang to pull the Firebirds even. Avon's first goal with Coachella Valley was assisted by Kaden Hammell and Mitchell Stephens and came with 5:07 left in regulation. The game needed overtime to decide a winner.

Oscar Molgaard was sprung on a 3-on-2 rush into the offensive zone and found Tyson Jugnauth coming down the slot. Jugnauth's shot hit Clang's glove then ricocheted off the skate of Matthew Phillips into the back of the net, sealing a 4-3 win for Coachella Valley.

Victor Ostman made 42 saves on 45 shots to pick up his second win of the season as the Firebirds' record moves to 3-3-1-0 to begin the 2025-26 season.

Coachella Valley finished game 0-for-1 on the powerplay and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds were outshot by the Gulls 45-22.







