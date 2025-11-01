Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Iowa Wild

Game 1: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. AZT, Casey's Center, Des Moines, Iowa

Game 2: Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. AZT, Casey's Center, Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, IA - With their six-game homestand in the books, the Tucson Roadrunners (3-4-1-0) hit the road to face the Central Division's Iowa Wild (2-4-0-1) in a two-game weekend series at Casey's Center. Puck drop for Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. AZT on Saturday, while Game 2 begins at 2 p.m. AZT on Sunday.

The weekend marks the first two of four meetings between the clubs this season, with the Wild scheduled to visit Tucson Arena on January 9 and 10.

This series is also the first between the two sides since Tucson's last trip to Des Moines in February 2024, when the Roadrunners went 0-1-1 (2-1 L, 5-4 OTL). All-time, Tucson holds a 14-5-1-0 record against Iowa, including a 7-2-1-0 mark on the road.

The Roadrunners enter the weekend 0-2 against Central Division opponents after dropping both games to the Manitoba Moose (2-0, 4-3) earlier this week. The Wild are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday but have earned points in three straight and won two of their last three after starting the season 0-4.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Walker Returns to Wild Country

Roadrunners forward Sammy Walker faces his former team for the first time since being traded from the Wild to Tucson ahead of last season's trade deadline. After joining the Roadrunners in February, Walker recorded 22 points (8g, 14a) in 31 games, ranking second on the team in points, tied for third in assists and tied for fourth in goals during that stretch.

Before coming to Tucson, Walker spent three seasons with the Iowa Wild (2022-25), where he set franchise rookie records in 2022-23 for goals (27), power-play goals (9) and plus-minus (+19).

Walker's late surge after the change of scenery has continued into this season. He enters the weekend tied for third on Tucson in points (6) and fifth in goals (2), while leading the team in shots (28).

The Mayor's Reign Continues

Forward Cameron Hebig continues to lead the way offensively for Tucson after posting a three-point performance (2g, 1a) on Wednesday against Manitoba. It was his first three-point effort of the season and the second by any Roadrunner this year, joining Sammy Walker (Oct. 10 at Ontario). Hebig enters the weekend as the team leader in goals (4), points (8), points per game (1.00) and power-play goals (3).

The veteran scored two power-play goals against the Moose, becoming the first Roadrunner to score multiple power-play goals in a game this season. His trio of goals on the man advantage is the most he's had since the 2021-22 season and two shy of his career high (5, set in 2018-19).

Hebig is closing in on a couple of other career milestones. He is now tied with Jan Jenik for fifth all-time in franchise assists (74) and sits just four shy of 100 career AHL helpers. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native also needs just three more goals to tie Michael Carcone for second all-time in franchise goals (70).

Hot Hands

Team captain Austin Poganski is one of three Roadrunners coming off a multi-point performance, alongside Cameron Hebig and Max Szuber. Poganski recorded a goal and an assist against Manitoba on Wednesday, marking his second multi-point game of the season-tied for the most on the team. He is also tied for second on the team in goals (3) with Ben McCartney and Daniil But, and tied for third in points (6). Poganski is just one point shy of 200 in his AHL career.

Defenseman Max Szuber notched two assists in Wednesday's game, including the 50th of his AHL career, to become Tucson's points leader among defensemen (6). He is tied with Scott Perunovich and Artem Duda for the team lead in assists (5) and is the only Tucson defenseman with multiple two-point games this season (also 10/18 vs. Calgary).

Numbers to Know:

49 - Goaltender Matthew Villalta stopped a league season-high 49 shots in his last start vs. Manitoba (10/28), just one shy of the Roadrunners franchise record set by Marek Langhamer (50) on March 11, 2017. His 21 third-period saves were the most by any AHL goaltender in a single period this season. Villalta has allowed just one goal in each of his last two starts, stopping 76 of 78 shots for a .974 save percentage.

